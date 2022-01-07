ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers getting back rookie C Josh Myers for season finale vs. Lions

By Zach Kruse
 3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers will get back at least one preferred starter along the offensive line in Sunday’s season finale against the Detroit Lions.

While the status of left tackle David Bakhtiari isn’t certain and won’t be known until Saturday, rookie center Josh Myers is expected to come off injured reserve and play on Sunday.

“I would anticipate him playing in this game,” coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Myers, who was designated for return from injured reserve on Wednesday, injured his knee on the first series against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 17. He needed surgery to correct the issue and has missed the last 10 games.

The rookie from Ohio State proved he’s ready to play during practice this week.

“I think Josh has done an outstanding job. He’s looked really good at practice,” LaFleur said.

Veteran Lucas Patrick has been the starter in place of Myers, and LaFleur wouldn’t commit to Myers immediately retaining his spot at center upon returning to full health.

“(Lucas) has done more than we could ever imagine. I think he’s playing at a really high level,” LaFleur said.

The Packers will “work through” the options and find the “best combination of guys out there” for the offensive line after seeing Myers on Sunday.

Myers, the team’s second-round pick, started the first four games at center, missed one game with a finger injury and then started Week 6 in Chicago.

The Packers offensive line appears to be trending in the right direction in a lot of ways. While it’s unclear where right tackle Billy Turner is at in his recovery from a knee injury, Bakhtiari is improving and Myers will be back this week. It’s possible the Packers could have four of their five preferred starters (not including Elgton Jenkins) available by the time the postseason kicks off in two weeks.

