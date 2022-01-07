ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father of Ahmaud Arbery speaks after men convicted of killing his son sentenced to life

NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Arbery, father of Ahmaud Arbery, speaks after the three men who were...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced To Life In Prison, Mom Says “They Didn’t Want Him in Their Community”

The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael along with William Bryan all faced a minimum sentence of life in prison in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. The father and son, Travis and Greg McMichael are not eligible for the possibility of parole. While the third accomplice and neighbor, Bryan will be eligible.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman released from jail after conviction for 1991 killing of her five-year-old son is overturned

A mother jailed for killing her five-year-old son in 1991 has had her 2016 conviction thrown out after a review found there was not enough evidence to uphold it.Michelle Lodzinski was convicted of killing her son, Timothy Wiltsey, 25 years after he was last seen alive, after a breakthrough in the cold case in 2014 led to her arrest.Despite a jury finding her guilty two years later, New Jersey’s Supreme Court has now found that prosecutors failed to present enough evidence to prove that she deliberately caused his death.Ms Lodzinski was considered a prime suspect from the outset, due to...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison
People

Parole for Man Convicted of Murdering Michael Jordan's Father 'Terminated'

Parole for Larry M. Demery — one of the two men convicted of killing NBA legend Michael Jordan's father has been terminated, the Associated Press reported. The cancelation comes after the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission announced in 2020 that the 46-year-old would be released under certain conditions for the 1993 murder of James Jordan Sr., according to AP. Demery's initial release date was Aug. 2023.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
krwg.org

Prison gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –Angel DeLeon, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced today in federal court to life in prison for murder. A federal jury convicted DeLeon on Sept. 16. According to court records, DeLeon, along with Joe Lawrence Gallegos, 52, and Edward Troup, 50, killed another inmate, identified as “FC,” in the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility (“SNMCF”) in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on March 26, 2001, by using a cord from a laundry bag to strangle him. Another inmate, identified in court records as “RG,” was also killed by strangulation at SNMCF on that same date. The killings were carried out on the orders of Billy “Wild Bill” Garcia, 66, of Albuquerque, acting in his capacity as a leader of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico (SNM) prison gang.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Girlfriend Sentenced in Killing of Girl, 3, Who Begged to Live with Grandparents Instead of Dad's Home

A Kansas woman has been sentenced to 31 years in prison after pleading guilty to her role in killing her boyfriend's 3-year-daughter in 2020. On Nov. 3, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 34, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty in Wyandotte County Court to one count of second-degree murder, one count of abuse of a child under the age of six and two counts of interference with a law enforcement officer in the death of Olivia Jansen, online court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy