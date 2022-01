Teton County Road and Levee advise the public of No Unnecessary Travel on County-maintained Roads through Friday. Road conditions throughout Teton County are deteriorating in condition and the weather is expected to worsen throughout the day, with the current Winter Storm Warning expiring at 11:00 p.m. this evening. By staying off the roads, this will give the road crews room to clear the roadways and will allow emergency vehicles to get to where they need to be. Only travel unless absolutely necessary and when you do drive, please use extreme caution. For a list of roads maintained by Teton County Road and Levee that this No Unnecessary Travel advisory applies to, visit https://bit.ly/3eXKpOr.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO