WATCH: HSHS reports record COVID patients

NORFOLK, Va. — "We are seeing unprecedented levels of admission from COVID, or with COVID, than we have ever seen before," said Sentara Healthcare's Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Jordan Asher, in a teleconference Thursday afternoon. The urgent warning from Sentara leaders came as they said they watched the number...
NEW YORK - In New York, 130 people died due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, 62 of whom were from New York City, according to the latest data released by the state. The total is the largest number since mass vaccinations began. Currently, over 11,000 people are hospitalized, the highest total...
"The timing of this could not have been worse," said Dr. Marc Shelton, SVP and chief clinical officer for HSHS. His comments came as the hospital system reported a record high of 303 patients being treated for COVID-19.
Some COVID-19 patients are now experiencing problems with their voices. Fox News reports these issues include hoarseness, quality of voice, and a condition called vocal fatigue, which can have an impact on a person’s quality of life. Dr. Catherine Crawley, a speech pathologist, says, “If a patient is feeling...
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Omicron cases continue to rise across the Tri-State Area. Right now, the COVID positivity rate across New York state is 22.3%. In New Jersey, it’s 39.05%, and in Connecticut, it’s 22.8%. Unfortunately, the number of COVID deaths is also starting to rise. In...
The Omicron variant continues to spread around the world and has been reported to be three to six times as infectious as previous variants. Unlike earlier variants like Delta, Omicron has proven to cause mild symptoms and fewer hospitalizations. However, the latest Danish study of about 12,000 households conducted in...
FLOWOOD, Miss. — As the number of COVID-19 cases rise, so too is the number of people trying to get tested for the virus. TrustCare is one of the few health clinics that offers walk-in COVID-19 testing. A line formed outside the Flowood location before the clinic even opened on Wednesday.
