After the 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche last night, Toronto Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe had nothing but praise for his players. When he spoke with the media after the game he said, “I thought our guys did what we asked of them today. Would we like to get two points? Absolutely. Should we have had two points? Absolutely. But that is a very good team. To come out here on the road and get a point is huge for our group.”

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO