The Pearland Economic Development Corp. at its Dec. 9 board meeting announced the election of new officers to its 2022 board of directors. Mona Chavarria, who has been on the PEDC board since 2014, will be the new chair. Chad Thumann, who has been with the PEDC board since 2018, will be the new vice chair, and John Lyle, who joined the board in 2018 and was previously the chair of the Pearland Chamber of Commerce, is the new secretary, according to a Jan. 4 release. They will begin in their new roles Jan. 20, according to the news release.

3 DAYS AGO