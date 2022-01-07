San Jose Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Santana Row Residential Building, Rescue 1

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Friday afternoon were able to knock down a fire in a five-story residential building on Santana Row that required one person to be rescued from a second-story balcony.

The San Jose Fire Department received the call about the residential structure fire on the 300 block of Santana Row at about 2 p.m. Arriving fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which appeared to have originated from a dryer.

Fire was contained to the structure of origin within 20 minutes, according to a SJFD tweet.

Crews were able to safely rescue one resident from the the second story balcony of the building. Firefighter said there were no injuries to report.