San Jose, CA

San Jose Firefighters Knock Down Fire in Santana Row Residential Building, Rescue 1

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19q1O5_0dfuSAhr00

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Firefighters in San Jose on Friday afternoon were able to knock down a fire in a five-story residential building on Santana Row that required one person to be rescued from a second-story balcony.

The San Jose Fire Department received the call about the residential structure fire on the 300 block of Santana Row at about 2 p.m. Arriving fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which appeared to have originated from a dryer.

Fire was contained to the structure of origin within 20 minutes, according to a SJFD tweet.

Crews were able to safely rescue one resident from the the second story balcony of the building. Firefighter said there were no injuries to report.

KTLA

Bay Area rancher dies after apparent bull attack

A bull apparently killed a Northern California rancher and then was shot dead when it threatened first responders, authorities said. The incident occurred Thursday afternoon in rural Contra Costa County, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. A report of an unresponsive rancher lying in a field drew sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and an animal control officer to the scene, […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Train Slams Into Downed Single-Engine Plane On Pacoima Tracks

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A single-engine Cessna 172 went down Sunday onto train tracks adjacent to Whiteman Airport in Pacoima, sending the pilot to the hospital. “I was walking my dog,” said Rocio Duran, a witness. “I saw the police going and saw the plane was down.” The pilot was the sole occupant on board and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders prior to the arrival of firefighters at around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The Los Angeles Police Department’s valley bureau tweeted, “… Plane lost power, crashed onto tracks, #LAPD pulled the pilot out just...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

Twin Brothers Found Dead Days After House Fire Near Duluth, Sheriff Says

RAMSEY, Minn. (WCCO) — The death of twin brothers found several days after their northern Minnesota home caught fire has been ruled as accidental. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office says smoke inhalation was a factor in the deaths of both Jerry Rousse and Terry Rousse, whose bodies were found on New Year’s Day in a home on Industrial Road in Canosia Township, just north of Duluth. Jerry suffered carbon monoxide poisoning as well, and Terry also suffered burns. (credit: CBS) The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 caller reported that the brothers hadn’t been heard from in days. Investigators determined that the fire had burned at the home a few days earlier, then “apparently went out on its own.” An inoperable smoke detector was found inside the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating, though the fire is believed to be accidental.
DULUTH, MN
KRQE News 13

One dead in San Juan County RV fire

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Fire crews are investigating a camp trailer fire that is suspected to have caused one death. According to San Juan County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to reports of an RV that was on fire north of NM 574 near Road 1300 around around 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 26. In a news […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
San Jose, CA
Rescue, CA
cbslocal.com

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in San Jose Hit-and-Run Friday Night

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A pedestrian was severely injured Friday night in a hit-and-run collision involving two vehicles in San Jose, police said in a tweet. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Senter Road and Southside Drive, according to police. The victim was taken...
SAN JOSE, CA
dakotanewsnow.com

Aberdeen Fire Rescue responds to residential attic fire

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On the evening of January 1, 2022, at 11:17 pm, Aberdeen Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1716 Dick Drive, in Aberdeen. Early reports indicated that the ceiling was very hot, and there was smoke in the attic of the residence, evacuation was in progress, and all occupants made it out of the structure safely.
ABERDEEN, SD
whdh.com

Woman rescued, 2 firefighters injured after 5-alarm blaze rips through building in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - One woman had to be rescued and two firefighters were injured after a 5-alarm blaze broke out at a building in Keene, New Hampshire overnight. Firefighters responding to a reported kitchen fire at the Cobblestone Ale House at 151 Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday found massive flames shooting out of the two-story commercial building, according to Keene fire officials. The building houses three store fronts on the first floor and seven apartments on the second floor.
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

Police, Firefighters Rescue 2 People Trapped In Nahant House Fire

NAHANT (CBS) – Two people were rescued from a fire in Nahant early Friday morning. The home on Maple Ave. sustained major damage. As firefighters were responding to the call shortly before midnight, Nahant Police officers on patrol in the area arrived at the home and reported that residents were trapped inside. Officers entered the home and found an adult man, sitting in a wheelchair, trapped in the bathroom. The man was carried out to an ambulance by police officers and firefighters. A woman was later found trapped on the kitchen floor. Both residents were transported to Mass. General Hospital. “This would have been...
NAHANT, MA
sauconsource.com

FDNY Firefighter From Hellertown Part of Heroic Bronx Fire Rescue

A Hellertown native and veteran New York City firefighter was captured participating in the rescue of an infant from a fatal high-rise fire in the Bronx Sunday. Photos of Matthew “Matt” Zimpfer of the Fire Department of New York atop a ladder holding the baby in one arm have appeared in the New York Post, on Facebook and in other media outlets seen around the world, prompting salutations and exclamations of gratitude from his family and friends at home in the Saucon Valley on social media.
HELLERTOWN, PA
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire in Reno started by unattended candle

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire at 3260 Lymbery St. on Jan. 6. Officials say the fire started around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday and it was started by an unattended candle that ignited holiday decorations in close proximity. Firefighters contained the fire in a small part of the living room.
RENO, NV
Bakersfield Channel

Firefighters rescue 7 people from blaze at San Diego home

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say firefighters rescued seven people after flames tore through a house in San Diego early Sunday. San Diego Fire-Rescue says all seven were hospitalized, including one elderly resident who suffered severe burns in the blaze in the Rolando neighborhood. The conditions of the other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cbslocal.com

Firefighter Hurt In 4-Alarm Fire At Bronx Apartment Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a lithium ion battery caused a fire at a Bronx apartment building the left one firefighter hurt and forced residents out into the cold. It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a building on the Grand Concourse at East 182nd Street in Fordham...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

Firefighter Injured, 5 People Displaced In Row House Fire In Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– A firefighter was injured in a row house fire in Lincoln Park Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the three-story house at 556 West Fullerton Parkway just before 6 a.m. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the building. One firefighter was injured and was taken...
CHICAGO, IL
FireEngineering.com

CA Firefighters Make Multiple Rescues at House Fire

Seven people were injured, including one who suffered severe burns, after flames tore through a house in the community of Rolando Sunday morning, officials said. Fire investigators are investigating the blaze, which caused an estimated $750,000 in damage and left the home uninhabitable. The two-alarm fire was reported just after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Record COVID infections force San Diego Fire-Rescue to shut down units

The San Diego Fire Department has issued an emergency brown out because of COVID-19. This means several units are being shut down temporarily because dozens of firefighters are in isolation. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado says this order is meant to make the most of the staff and resources. The latest...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

