ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

La Crosse Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. employment increased far less than expected in...

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
q957.com

Oilfield service jobs rise in December, bucking slowdown in U.S. hiring

(Reuters) – The U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector added 7,450 jobs in December, even as overall hiring in the United States slowed, according to a report released on Monday by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, an industry trade group. The sector has regained some 62,289 jobs since...
INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oilfield employment climbed in December despite cooling U.S. job market

HOUSTON – Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 7,450 jobs in December, despite the slow hiring in overall U.S. jobs, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council (Council). Gains were made in oil and gas extraction, as well as machinery manufacturing.
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Tech hiring continues upward trend despite underwhelming national employment growth

The unemployment numbers in the U.S. have been slowly trending down, but hiring within the tech industry has been increasing steadily over more than a year. While the overall hiring numbers for the United States have not been stellar over the past few months, there has been a steady rise in hiring within the tech industry according to industry trade association CompTIA. The adding of jobs last month marked the 13th consecutive month that tech employment experienced growth at the industry level.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment#Economic Activity
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron

By Christopher Decker The first U.S. jobs report of 2022 showed continued – if lackluster – growth. But perhaps of greater significance for the economic year ahead are two factors that lurked behind the headline unemployment rate: a stagnating labor pool and the impact of omicron. First, the good news. The economy did add jobs […] The post Lurking behind lackluster jobs gain are a stagnating labor market and the threat of omicron appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
newsy.com

U.S. Adds 199,000 Jobs In December, Falls Short Of Estimates

The nation's unemployment rate fell in December to a healthy 3.9% — a pandemic low — even as employers added a modest 199,000 jobs, evidence that they are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans still reluctant to return to the workforce. The drop in the jobless rate,...
ECONOMY
MSNBC

U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs in December

The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics has released their December jobs report showing the U.S. economy added 199,000 jobs last month, bringing unemployment to 3.9 percent. NBC's Stephanie Ruhle has details.Jan. 7, 2022.
ECONOMY
roselawgroupreporter.com

U.S. job growth falls short

The U.S. economy added 199,000 new jobs in December — far short of the 422,000 jobs projected by economists. The leisure, hospitality and tourism industries added 53,000 jobs but the sector is down 1.2 million workers from February 2020 — before the COVID pandemic started. The construction sector...
ECONOMY
eyeonhousing.org

Job Gains Slow in December

Job gains slowed sharply for the second straight month in December as the Omicron variant began to spread. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 in December, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. Construction industry employment (both residential and non-residential) totaled 7.6 million, with 22,000 construction jobs added in December. Residential...
ECONOMY
CharlotteObserver.com

Stocks Down as December Jobs Report Shows Slower Hiring Growth

Stocks were mixed Friday after a key U.S. employment report showed slower-than-expected job growth in December amid the surging omicron variant of Covid 19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 35 points, or 0.1%, to 36,201, the S&P 500 was off 0.22%, while the Nasdaq was down 0.42%. The nonfarm...
STOCKS
Macdaily News

U.S. job growth misses badly, sharply missing economists’ expectation

U.S. job growth faltered in December the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday. Payrolls in December rose by just 199,000, sharply missing the 400,000 jobs consensus forecast by Refinitiv economists. Megan Henney reports for FOXBusiness:. The latest figure represents the second consecutive month of worse-than-expected growth…...
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

December Jobs Report Short of Projections

Omicron surge latest setback, but unemployment down to 3.9%. As has become the norm for monthly jobs reports lately, the number of jobs added in December in the U.S. fell well short of projections, but unemployment ticked down and wages are going up. In a low for 2021, there were 199,000 jobs added in December. That figure was less than half of what projection models predicted, a recurring theme over the last several months. Wells Fargo economist Sarah House told CNN that part of the problem is economists have not adjusted their models to account for the labor shortage the U.S. has been experiencing.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy