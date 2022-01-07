U.S. job growth underwhelms in December

Omicron surge latest setback, but unemployment down to 3.9%. As has become the norm for monthly jobs reports lately, the number of jobs added in December in the U.S. fell well short of projections, but unemployment ticked down and wages are going up. In a low for 2021, there were 199,000 jobs added in December. That figure was less than half of what projection models predicted, a recurring theme over the last several months. Wells Fargo economist Sarah House told CNN that part of the problem is economists have not adjusted their models to account for the labor shortage the U.S. has been experiencing.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO