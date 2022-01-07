ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

As Missourians seek COVID tests, politicians seek to lay blame for long lines and shortages

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeiNG_0dfuNx3N00

Missourians are scrambling to find coronavirus tests amid surging cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, and politicians are scrambling to find someone to blame for the shortage.

The state is rationing the tests it is buying for residents. No one will be able to order a free at-home test from the state Department of Health and Senior Services vendor until Wednesday, and after that only a limited supply will be available each day.

And for more than a week, University of Missouri Health Care in Columbia has limited testing to people who have symptoms to conserve testing supplies.

To combat the shortage, on Thursday, St. Louis announced two partnerships to provide 1,000 to 2,000 additional tests each day ,

Also on Thursday, Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, sent Gov. Mike Parson a letter pleading with him to ask President Joe Biden for federal help to set up a testing site in St. Louis.

“The federal government is prepared to immediately deploy support at the request of governors, and over the last two weeks have stood up free COVID-19 testing sites in several states, including Texas, New Jersey, Maine, Delaware, and Nevada, among others,” Bush wrote. “Missouri must not waste any more time in securing these lifesaving resources.”

In an interview Friday with The Independent, Bush said the testing site won’t cost Missouri any money but said she wasn’t holding out hopes for a positive response. Parson’s decision to let an emergency declaration supporting staffing needs for health care facilities to lapse indicates his view, she said.

“You know, COVID-19 hasn’t been canceled. He cannot cancel COVID-19,” Bush said. “He can try as hard as he can but it will be here and it will stay here unless he takes appropriate action to take care of all of our communities.”

As temperatures dipped into the teens this week, St. Louis residents stood in long lines outside waiting to get tested. Clinics in both St. Louis County and St. Louis city announced that they have limited tests available and have even run out for periods of time.

Parson’s office did not respond to a request for comment on Bush’s letter. But in an interview this week with WDAF-TV , Parson said he has no plans to open a mass testing site and denied there was any shortage of tests except at some retail locations.

“At some point, we have to get out of the business of COVID-19, and we have to realize that we have to move forward in the private sector to do this,” Parson told the television station.

For Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., the problem is Biden’s administration. In a Senate floor speech this week , he said Congress has allocated $80 billion for testing over the past year and there should be no shortage of tests now.

The Biden administration has made vaccination a priority while neglecting testing and supplies, Blunt said.

“For a full year, the administration has focused almost exclusively on one thing, and testing and treatments have not had the attention they should have had or now that they must have,” Blunt said. “That failure’s come at a steep cost. Today, Americans can’t find over-the-counter tests, and the nation lacks a comprehensive, reliable testing infrastructure.”

The political bickering comes against a backdrop of the highest case numbers, hospitalizations and positive test results since the coronavirus was first detected in the state in March 2020.

On Friday, the state health department reported the sixth consecutive day of record case numbers and the the third consecutive day with more than 12,000 additional infections. The string of record days was interrupted by a pause for the New Year’s holiday, with no reports for three days.

The health department has reported 73,499 cases this week, including a report Monday that had data that would have been reported Dec. 31. That is more cases than in all but five of 22 months since the pandemic hit the state.

The surging cases pushed the St. Louis County Council to reinstate a mask mandate for indoor spaces and Kansas City has reinstated a mask mandate for schools . The St. Louis Art Museum will close until Feb. 1 because of the omicron surge, as will the Missouri History Museum in St. Louis.

And at the University of Missouri in Columbia, there are more students with active COVID-19 infections than at any time since September 2020. The school posted a report Friday showing 169 students and 58 faculty and staff with active cases.

Classes are not in session and many of those students are at home but the university is preparing for their return, spokesman Christian Basi wrote in an email.

“We’re reviewing our (quarantine) space to make sure we have enough for those students who live on campus,” Basi wrote. “For those who live off-campus, they will, as we did before, be expected to isolate in their off-campus residence if they test positive.”

The university will have two booster vaccination clinics for students as the semester begins Jan. 18, he wrote.

Identifying new cases will be harder if it is difficult to get tested. The demand is shown in the state’s weekly data, with tests surging by two-thirds. State health department data shows that during October and most of November, the state received reports on 80,000 to 95,000 PCR, or lab-analyzed, tests and 50,000 to 65,000 antigen, or rapid result, tests each week.

In the last week of December, the state received reports on 154,088 PCR tests and 88,983 antigen tests.

Along with high numbers, the positivity rate has soared. On Friday, the seven-day average positive rate on PCR tests was 31.1 percent, and on antigen tests it was 16.2 percent. Both are the highest rates seen in the course of the pandemic.

The highly transmissible omicron variant is overtaking the delta variant, blamed for more than 300,000 cases and almost 5,000 deaths since it arrived in the state in May. Wastewater monitoring done in collaboration between the state health department, the Department of Natural Resources and the University of Missouri shows three locations where omicron is dominant , 50 locations around the state where the two variants were present, and 11 where delta remained the only variant found.

Only one location, in northwest Missouri, showed evidence of a declining viral load.

The samples were collected the week after Christmas.

Marc Johnson, the professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at MU who analyzes the samples, said he expected omicron to spread through the state and displace the delta variant.

“We weren’t sure how fast, but it has an advantage and a virus that has the advantage wins,” Johnson said.

Several samples are showing the highest viral loads of the pandemic, he said.

Using the data from wastewater, Johnson has several times estimated future case rates and said Friday he’s not sure where the peak will be. Cases numbers are more than three times where they were during the first week of December.

If the ability to report new cases is limited by a shortage of tests, he said, his analysis will not be affected.

“That is the thing, if it gets to a point where the cases exceed our testing threshold, we will still see it,” Johnson said.

The omicron surge has hit the state’s major metropolitan areas the hardest. The reports delivered this week by the state health department show a little over 1 percent of all Missourians have tested positive. In the seven Missouri counties of the St. Louis Metropolitan Statistical Area, or MSA, the rate is almost 1.8 percent and in the 10 Missouri counties of the Kansas City MSA, it is 1.3 percent.

That is why the state needs to act and get more tests in St. Louis, Bush said.

Missouri can’t blame the Biden administration or private providers for failing to meet the demand, she said. Only Parson can request a federal testing site, she said.

“Our county executive cannot make that ask, our mayor cannot make that ask, state reps alone cannot make that ask,” Bush said. “Our governor has to make the ask.”

This story has been updated since it was initially published.

The post As Missourians seek COVID tests, politicians seek to lay blame for long lines and shortages appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers eye expansion of Missouri school choice program. But can it get the votes?

Coming off of last year’s success passing a tax credit to fund scholarships to pay for private school tuition, school choice advocates hope lawmakers will expand the program before it’s even gotten off the ground. But even with support from key legislative leaders, the idea faces long odds. Senate Bill 841, sponsored by Sen. Rick […] The post Lawmakers eye expansion of Missouri school choice program. But can it get the votes? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor

As lawmakers officially kicked off the process of redrawing the state’s congressional districts on Monday, the continued divide among Republicans over whether to go after Kansas City’s Democratic seat was on display. GOP legislative leadership has proposed a map that preserves the congressional delegation’s current partisan breakdown, with two Democratic seats — centered on Kansas […] The post Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session

Amending Missouri’s open records law to permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public — and charge more for any records that are turned over — is among Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session. The changes, which were outlined in a presentation to Parson’s cabinet that was obtained by The […] The post Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Torchinsky. Torchinsky is a lawyer representing Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain its voter rolls. But Jeff Loperfido, an attorney for the […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
State
Texas State
City
Nevada, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
State
Maine State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri COVID hospitalizations set new record as omicron variant spread accelerates

Missouri set pandemic peaks for COVID-19 hospitalizations and daily net new admissions this week. The Department of Health and Senior Services reported there were 2,933 inpatients, a number that grew an average of 91 per day over the previous seven days. The previous peaks were 2,862 inpatients on Dec. 22, 2020, before vaccines were widely […] The post Missouri COVID hospitalizations set new record as omicron variant spread accelerates appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas City reinstates mask mandate for K-12 schools amid COVID surge

Kansas City will reinstate a mask mandate for K-12 schools as COVID-19 cases reach record figures driven by the omicron variant. Council members voted 10-2 on Thursday to require that students and staff in school buildings wear masks starting next week and running until Feb. 3. Its previous mask mandate expired late last year.  Mayor Quinton […] The post Kansas City reinstates mask mandate for K-12 schools amid COVID surge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion

Like it or not, we all are members of a larger family. America. As residents of a community, city and state, we are kin folk. Whether by blood or as neighbors; nearby or afar; friends or strangers; we all are related, by circumstances, in one way or another. So what sane, sensible, rational and caring […] The post What if we regarded and treated America as our family? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Blunt
Missouri Independent

‘We’re quite frightened’: Missouri hospitals sound alarm over latest COVID wave

St. Louis area hospitals are getting “crushed” by the highest number of COVID patients they’ve seen yet in the pandemic, hospital leaders said in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. And those patients are on track to double in the next couple weeks, according to projections from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which […] The post ‘We’re quite frightened’: Missouri hospitals sound alarm over latest COVID wave appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Election experts: Still more to be done on state, federal elections before 2022 midterms

A panel of experts on election security hosted a conversation on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Their goal was to provide an update on how election security had been updated or improved since the 2020 election. But really, their hope was to not let history repeat itself. The four […] The post Election experts: Still more to be done on state, federal elections before 2022 midterms appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Deadlines loom on $5.3B spending bill for Missouri Medicaid, federal COVID aid for schools

With Gov. Mike Parson promising state employees a pay raise by Feb. 1 and the state’s Medicaid program likely to run short of money sometime next month, one of the first items on the legislature’s agenda this year is a supplemental $5.3 billion spending bill. The House Budget Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Monday […] The post Deadlines loom on $5.3B spending bill for Missouri Medicaid, federal COVID aid for schools appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

As COVID hits nursing homes’ finances, Missouri town fights to save Alzheimer’s facility

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News.  Marvin Querry, 86, was on his tractor, planting rye on his 770-acre western Missouri farm, when the call came in early November. It was the social worker from Barone Alzheimer’s Care Center, where Querry’s wife, Diane, is a resident. The facility would be closing because of […] The post As COVID hits nursing homes’ finances, Missouri town fights to save Alzheimer’s facility appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Long Lines#Pcr#State Of Missouri#Missourians#Senior Services#The Independent
Missouri Independent

The next Jan. 6 should worry us more | Opinion

A version of this commentary originally appeared in the Pennsylvania Capital-Star. One year ago on this day, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle was at his desk at the Longworth House Office Building, near the U.S. Capitol, when he heard an enraged mob, fueled by a former president’s false claims of fraud, making its way up Independence Avenue. Boyle, a […] The post The next Jan. 6 should worry us more | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display

At the west end of the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, the state House opened the annual legislative session in the traditional way, with routine business and a quick adjournment. At the east end, in the state Senate, bitter divisions exposed last year resurfaced, as members of the conservative caucus aired their grievances and Democrats brooded […] The post Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

A 2022 wish list for Missouri politicos | Opinion

In most jobs, most of the time, you determine your own destiny. If you’re a salesman who wants to sell more copiers the next year, you make a plan to develop more leads, make more calls every morning, get more sits and refine your pitch to close more effectively. If you’re a software engineer who […] The post A 2022 wish list for Missouri politicos | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri legislature set to convene with packed agenda — and continued GOP infighting

Missouri lawmakers will return to the Capitol at noon on Wednesday faced with a lengthy to-do list and still simmering dysfunction. And while most legislative sessions ease slowly into gear, that won’t be the case in 2022. Or rather, it can’t be the case.  Lawmakers face fast-approaching deadlines to pass a supplemental budget and work […] The post Missouri legislature set to convene with packed agenda — and continued GOP infighting appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Missouri Independent

A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri

The night before the anniversary of a mob incited by false claims of a stolen election storming the U.S. Capitol, one of the main peddlers of the so-called “big lie” is scheduled to be in Missouri.  Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, sent out invitations late last month for a dinner in Jefferson City with Douglas Frank, […] The post A year after Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a key purveyor of the ‘big lie’ is heading to Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s marijuana legalization efforts should learn from the legal hemp industry | Opinion

Marijuana reform in Missouri has been a hotly contested topic since at least 2016, as thousands of entrepreneurs and commercial entities have competed for access to commercial licensing. In 2018, the New Approach Missouri campaign won the support of 66% of Missouri voters to put a medical marijuana program into the state’s Constitution. In 2020, […] The post Missouri’s marijuana legalization efforts should learn from the legal hemp industry | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program

After the issue ground legislative work to a halt last year, Missouri Republican lawmakers plan to renew their efforts to bar Planned Parenthood from receiving taxpayer dollars when they return to the state Capitol this week. More than half a dozen bills have been filed so far that aim to strip abortion providers or their […] The post GOP lawmakers renew effort to bar Planned Parenthood from Missouri Medicaid program appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Few public comments offered on Missouri House redistricting plan

The only solution offered Monday for the disagreement over Jackson County’s districts in the Missouri House would end the use of Troost Avenue as a boundary for seats in western Kansas City. While the major road was once a useful boundary to design districts likely to be represented by Black Missourians, Kansas City resident Michael […] The post Few public comments offered on Missouri House redistricting plan appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

3K+
Followers
729
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy