Americans with private medical insurance plans can have the costs of up to eight over-the-counter at-home Covid-19 tests covered per month, according to a plan outlined by Joe Biden’s administration.Under the plan, which is effective from 15 January, people who provide their insurance information to certain in-network pharmacies will be able to get their tests without any paying any out-of-pocket costs.Otherwise, people will have to file claims with their insurers to be reimbursed for the tests, which can range from $10 up to $35.The plan “means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a...

HEALTH ・ 8 HOURS AGO