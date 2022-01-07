Evansville Police Officer Goes Above and Beyond to Help Motorist in the Snow

The Evansville Police Department is hoping you can help identify this man who was caught on camera stealing a package from an Evansville home just before Christmas. Online shopping is no doubt a wonderful modern convenience. Unless we need a particular item right away, it's nice to visit the website or open the app of a retail store, search for what you want, buy it, and have it shipped directly to your house within a few days or sooner, saving you from having to fight traffic and crowds at the store itself to get what you want. However, that modern convenience also opens us up to the possibility of being victims of theft as the items we order usually show up during the day while we're at work and not at home to immediately grab it once it's delivered. This is especially true during the holidays when we're more likely to purchase big-ticket items, like televisions, gaming systems, computers, tablets, and phones we intend to give as gifts. All of which are prime targets for porch pirates like the man pictured above.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO