ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teachers union criticizes changing CDC guidelines for schools

By Raquel Martin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n20xP_0dfuMuMz00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have updated safety guidelines for schools yet again after its data showed rising child hospitalizations because of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

In the wake of the newest update, school districts are struggling to adapt.

“The CDC is doing a disservice by changing its guidelines every nanosecond,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten.

Weingarten said the CDC’s updated recommendations for school safety are counterproductive.

“I think it just creates more confusion,” said Weingarten.

Some schools expecting virus surge go online, cancel classes

The AFT president said educators are focused on keeping everyone safe and keeping kids in school. Despite the omicron surge, she says more than 90% of schools remain open. But she said more must be done.

“We need to prepare for contingencies like shortages,” Weingarten said. “We’ve got more weeks of tough sledding so let’s get the rapid tests to kids and educators. Let’s make sure people use them.”

Under guidelines released Thursday, teachers, staff and students who get COVID-19 can return to school after just five days if they haven’t had a fever for 24 hours and wear a mask for five more days. The CDC also recommends both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated staff undergo weekly testing.

Some school districts, like those in Chicago, are still opting to return to virtual learning despite the new rules.

Schools trying to stick with in-person learning scramble for substitutes

“Of course, I want kids back in school,” said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. Durbin says he hopes better directives encourage teachers and staff to return.

“I don’t ever want to put them in a dangerous situation when it comes to public health, but I want to defer to the experts,” said Durbin.

On Friday, the CDC strongly recommended all children 5 and up get their shots and boosters when eligible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Rockingham County Schools votes to keep masks optional

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Schools Board of Education voted on Monday to continue with the policy of keeping masks optional. The vote was not unanimous, and the decision is set to be revisited at the next board meeting. Face masks were made optional during a board meeting on Dec. 10, according […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
utv44.com

ADPH: New CDC isolation and quarantine guidance does not currently apply to K-12 schools

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Omicron variant is fast becoming the dominant variant in the United States. All counties in Alabama are already in the high risk category and with students heading back to school after the holidays, there's some confusion about the newly announced quarantine and isolation guidelines from the CDC for the general population. It has been shorted from 10 to five days.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Randi Weingarten
Middletown Press

Without enough staff due to COVID-19, Danbury schools canceled for remainder of the week

Danbury schools are closed Thursday and Friday while they face staffing and transportation issues, largely tied to COVID-19. School Superintendent Kevin Walston notified parents Wednesday night of the plan. The district initially planned to institute a two-hour delay throughout the week “giving us the time needed to plan for the safety of our students and to preserve teacher and support staff’s ability to adequately plan for their day.”
DANBURY, CT
staradvertiser.com

CDC stands by decision not to require COVID-19 testing to leave isolation

Despite sharp criticism, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today stood by its recommendation that Americans infected with the coronavirus end their isolation after five days without first obtaining a negative virus test. The agency guidelines, released last week, shortened the recommended isolation period from 10 days to five...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mycitizensnews.com

Lamont issues warning to schools who switch to remote learning

HARTFORD — Gov. Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker stood firm Tuesday that schools that switch to remote learning for coronavirus-related reasons will have to make up those days one way or another. Russell-Tucker said state law requires a 180-day school year, and Lamont has not used his...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#School Safety#School Districts#Nexstar#Aft
Reuters

CDC director Walensky not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now

WASHINGTON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. "Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation but that is not something we're revisiting right now," Walensky...
HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. doctors group calls out CDC for 'confusing' isolation guidance

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The American Medical Association (AMA) on Wednesday criticized the government's guidelines on quarantine and isolation in the United States, saying the guidance was "confusing" and risked further spread of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stopped short of recommending a...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
BBC

High number of teachers 'expected to be off school'

A high number of teachers are expected to be off school this term as rates of coronavirus rise in Guernsey, an education boss has said. Director of education Nick Hynes said his department would be getting daily figures from schools throughout the term and reacting accordingly. The NASUWT teaching union...
EDUCATION
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy