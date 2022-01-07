Southwest and American airlines cancel hundreds of flights as winter weather, COVID cause problems

(CNN) — Health insurers must cover the cost of home Covid-19 tests starting January 15, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday. The new requirement means that most consumers with private health insurance can buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for at the time of purchase or get reimbursed by submitting a claim to their insurer.
High-stakes talks between the U.S. and Russia failed to yield a breakthrough Monday as the Biden administration tries to ward off an invasion of Ukraine. Washington rejected demands from Moscow that NATO cease expansion and that Ukraine not be allowed to join the alliance. “We will not allow anyone to...
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and killing 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades.
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over COVID-19 fears in an agreement it said would boost safeguards. Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote...
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The prime ministers of Australia and Serbia on Tuesday discussed Novak Djokovic’s precarious visa after the top-ranked Serbian tennis star won a court battle to compete in the Australian Open but still faces the threat of deportation because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The deportation drama has polarized opinions and elicited strong support for the 20-time Grand Slam winner in his native Serbia.
Former President Donald J. Trump has thus far evaded a full reckoning for his actions on Jan. 6, 2021. That may soon change. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta heard an oral argument on Trump’s motions to dismiss three lawsuits alleging that he engaged in a conspiracy to violently disrupt Congress’s certification of the 2020 presidential election on that day. Based on our experience litigating complex conspiracy cases, we think that Mehta should deny Trump’s motions to dismiss and allow these cases to proceed.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress, on Sunday rejected a request for an interview by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. In a combative letter to committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Jordan...
