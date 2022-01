The Yale men’s basketball team’s third straight Ivy League game is being postponed due to “COVID-19 concerns and safety protocols” within the Yale program. Yale, Harvard and the Ivy League will now reschedule what would have been a Sunday 2 p.m. tipoff between the two rivals in Boston. The game was also set to be nationally televised on ESPNU. Both programs and the conference announced the postponement in press releases Saturday afternoon.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO