The 1964 television series “The Munsters” may have only been on the air for a couple of years, but the iconic show has made quite the lasting impression on pop culture. One set of mega-fans took their fandom to a new level when they recreated the iconic mansion home of The Munsters in Waxahachie, Texas. Sandra and Charles McKee painstakingly recreated the home by watching episodes of the series over and over again. Take a look at this photo collection from the home sharing the amount of detail and love put into this recreation.

WAXAHACHIE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO