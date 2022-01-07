ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

Trumann Democrat
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WKBN

Supreme Court skeptical of Biden’s workplace vaccine rule

Fully vaccinated and mostly masked, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared skeptical Friday of the Biden administration's authority to impose a vaccine-or-testing requirement on the nation's large employers. The court seemed more open to a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
themainewire.com

Federal court reinstates Biden vaccine mandate, setting stage for potential SCOTUS showdown

Federal appeals courts recently issued two decisions impacting federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements mandated by President Joe Biden earlier this year. Reversing a decision made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Sixth Circuit on December 15 dissolved the stay preventing the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) from implementing its Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires all employers with 100 or more employees to vaccinate their workers against COVID-19 or implement weekly testing. Unvaccinated employees must also wear a mask in the workplace.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fortune

The Supreme Court just signaled it could block Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The future of the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine and testing mandates appears to be in jeopardy following arguments before the Supreme Court on Friday, potentially doing away with nationwide workplace rules around COVID, and creating major uncertainty for companies across the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Ap News#The Supreme Court
The Hollywood Reporter

Biden Alum Symone Sanders to Host Shows For MSNBC

MSNBC has hired its first veteran of the Biden White House. Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders, who just last month was working as chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC. Sanders will host multiple programs for the NBCUniversal-owned cable news operation, including a weekend program on MSNBC’s linear cable channel, and a show on its streaming platform, The Choice. Specifics like timeslots, the show titles and production teams are still TBD, though the channel says Sanders will also serve as a fill-in anchor on MSNBC, presumably for some of its primetime talent. Sanders will be based out of Washington D.C.,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Jim Jordan won't cooperate with Jan. 6 panel

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Sunday he will not cooperate with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. Why it matters: Both members of Congress the committee has sought out for information are declining to turn over documents or be interviewed voluntarily, forcing its nine members to decide whether they will attempt to subpoena their colleagues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
CBS 17

North Carolina voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

The written challenge says the events on Jan. 6, 2021 “amounted to an insurrection” and that Cawthorn’s speech at the rally supporting President Donald Trump, his other comments and information in published reports provide a “reasonable suspicion or belief” that he helped facilitate the insurrection and is thus disqualified.
RALEIGH, NC
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation

On Monday, the joint Senate and Assembly rules committee voted 6-4 along party lines with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats voting against requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to draw up emergency rules to regulate ballot drop boxes and what election clerks are permitted to do regarding errors or missing information on absentee […] The post GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

AP News Digest 7 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org—————————————— ONLY ON AP ——————————————AP POLL-AMERICAN PRIORITIES — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that management of the pandemic, once an issue that strongly favored President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats is beginning to recede in the...
WORLD
Trumann Democrat

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials were formally launching special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
FOREIGN POLICY
Trumann Democrat

A crisis in America

"When I hear a firecracker, I panic." As the new year brought the news that a million people in the United States have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, Andrew Doran wrote a piece in The American Conservative that deserves nationwide attention. The piece is titled "American Orphans in the Wasteland." While it's not about opioids, it's about the kind of trauma that exists in our country.
HEALTH
New Jersey Monitor

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Torchinsky.  Torchinsky is a lawyer representing Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain its voter rolls.  But Jeff Loperfido, an attorney […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy