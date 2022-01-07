AP News in Brief at 6:04 p.m. EST

MSNBC has hired its first veteran of the Biden White House. Democratic political strategist Symone Sanders, who just last month was working as chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris, is joining MSNBC. Sanders will host multiple programs for the NBCUniversal-owned cable news operation, including a weekend program on MSNBC’s linear cable channel, and a show on its streaming platform, The Choice. Specifics like timeslots, the show titles and production teams are still TBD, though the channel says Sanders will also serve as a fill-in anchor on MSNBC, presumably for some of its primetime talent. Sanders will be based out of Washington D.C.,...

