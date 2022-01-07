Victim in fatal shooting now indentified

The victim of fatal shooting in the Upstate has now been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 33 year old, Colt Lamar Poore of Piedmont died Thursday after being shot on Wednesday at a neighboring house on Dalton Road in Piedmont.

He was taken to Prisma Hospital to be treated for his injuries where he later died. The Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and says his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. There’s been no word yet on any charges stemming from the shooting.