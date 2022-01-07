ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
106.3 WORD

Victim in fatal shooting now indentified

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z51jH_0dfuMB5e00

The victim of fatal shooting in the Upstate has now been identified. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 33 year old, Colt Lamar Poore of Piedmont died Thursday after being shot on Wednesday at a neighboring house on Dalton Road in Piedmont.

He was taken to Prisma Hospital to be treated for his injuries where he later died. The Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide and says his cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. There’s been no word yet on any charges stemming from the shooting.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Public Safety#Prisma Hospital#The Coroner S Office
106.3 WORD

Arrest made in weekend kidnapping and vehicle theft

An arrest has been made following a weekend kidnapping and vehicle theft. The Greenville Police Department says 37 year old, Michael Christopher Moore has been arrested on charges of kidnapping, grand larceny and a prior charge of petit larceny.
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
1K+
Followers
385
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy