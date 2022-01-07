ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Talley: Preparing for session

Cover picture for the articleThe next legislative session is just around the corner, and we’re working hard to ensure we are ready. Session begins Mon., Feb. 7, but our deadline to file legislation is Thurs., Jan. 20. House members can only run eight bills per year, with the exception of certain members of leadership like...

Rep. Samara Heavrin: Budget, redistricting expected to dominate legislative session

When we convene the 2022 Regular Session on Tuesday, January 4, we start the clock on a 60-day session and an extensive list of goals to accomplish. Before we adjourn on April 15, we must craft a responsible budget, plan to invest federal COVID-relief funds wisely, redraw legislative and congressional district lines appropriately, and address storm recovery in west and western Kentucky and pandemic relief needs across our commonwealth.
Rep. Petrie seeking re-election, talks 2022 session

Sixteenth District state Representative Jason Petire of Elkton has filed for re-election and is looking forward to the beginning of the 2022 session of the Kentucky General Assembly that begins Tuesday afternoon in Frankfort. Petrie, a Republican, is unopposed and is seeking a fourth term. Proposed legislative re-districting would have...
NY Rep. Katko among COVID-positive lawmakers with House back in session

More members of Congress have announced positive tests for COVID-19 as the House of Representatives prepared to gavel back into session Monday evening following its holiday recess. Reps. John Katko (R-NY), the top GOPer on the House Homeland Security Committee, and Ben Cline (R-Va.) were the latest to release statements...
Invoking Jan. 6, Dems pivot to fight for voting legislation

Democrats are mounting an impassioned bid to overhaul Senate rules that stand in the way of their sweeping voting legislation, arguing dark forces unleashed by Donald Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election demand an extraordinary response.In fiery speeches and interviews, President Joe Biden and top congressional Democrats have seized on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection as a reason to advance their long-stalled voting, ethics and elections package. Senate Republicans who have repeatedly blocked the legislation, excoriate the measures as a “partisan power grab” and warn that any rule changes will haunt Democrats someday under...
2022 Session Coming Soon

The 2022 Session will begin on Wednesday, January 12. It brings new hopes, options, obstacles, and concerns. The greatest of these include the hopes of a new Governor, new President of the Senate (Lt. Governor Sears), and a new Speaker of the House of Delegates. This team of new leaders can begin the needed turnaround from the last two years of mismanagement. How much change will be determined in the coming weeks. The Democrats will still control the Senate with a margin of 21-19. This will allow them to control all committees and, therefore, determine what legislative proposals come to the floor for a full Senate vote. The reverse will be true in the House, where the Republicans will control the flow of legislation. I expect that, for this reason, you will only see passage of reasonable bills going to the Governor for his signature.
One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
Biden to promote two key minority voting rights bills in Georgia

US President Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday to rally public support for two bills aimed at protecting minority voting rights, which he accuses Republicans of endangering. - Prevent discrimination - The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after famed American civil rights activist and congressman John Lewis, is another measure aimed at boosting minority voting rights.
