Rep. Talley: Preparing for session

The 2022 Session will begin on Wednesday, January 12. It brings new hopes, options, obstacles, and concerns. The greatest of these include the hopes of a new Governor, new President of the Senate (Lt. Governor Sears), and a new Speaker of the House of Delegates. This team of new leaders can begin the needed turnaround from the last two years of mismanagement. How much change will be determined in the coming weeks. The Democrats will still control the Senate with a margin of 21-19. This will allow them to control all committees and, therefore, determine what legislative proposals come to the floor for a full Senate vote. The reverse will be true in the House, where the Republicans will control the flow of legislation. I expect that, for this reason, you will only see passage of reasonable bills going to the Governor for his signature.

CLARKSVILLE, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO