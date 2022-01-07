CBP: $300k worth of marijuana seized near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized $300k worth of marijuana in two smuggling attempts on Thursday.
On Jan. 6, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents saw several individuals loading suspected marijuana into a vehicle near Los Fresnos Canal, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
Border patrol agents, in collaboration with DPS troopers, conducted a vehicle stop on the vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe. They seized approximately 187 pounds of marijuana, valued at over $149k.
The driver was arrested and transported to the station for processing.
Later that day, agents responded to activity near Brownsville. Agents observed a Ford F-150 leaving the area at a high-rate of speed. After conducting a traffic stop, agents discovered 188 pounds of marijuana. They also discovered six grams of cocaine and $6,000 in cash.
The driver was arrested and transported to the station for processing.
