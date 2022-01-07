ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie Tracker: Josh Giddey Staying Within Rookie of the Year Atmosphere

By Derek Parker
 3 days ago

After taking four players in the highly lauded 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder are now reaping the benefits.

The main benefit being former sixth overall selection Josh Giddey.

The former NBL guard is averaging 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, and is only beginning to hit his stride.

Last week, Giddey became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double with 17 points, 14 assist and 13 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks. He was 19 years and 84 days old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PAUcb_0dfuK1Yt00
Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY Sports

He followed up that performance with 14 points, 15 rebounds and six assists against the Timberwolves.

Giddey is by no means the frontrunner for the NBA’s 2022 Rookie of the Year Award. But he has kept himself in the same stratosphere as those that are.

And he’s quickly climbing.

Cleveland’s Evan Mobley arguably has the best case at the award currently. Followed by Toronto’s Scottie Barnes and then Orlando’s Franz Wagner.

It would take a pretty significant hot streak to shoot onto that trio’s level, but that’s exactly what happened to Wagner in recent weeks.

Giddey has sat firmly at the No. 5 spot in the NBA’s rookie ladder. Just close enough to make one strong final push.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dL2r9_0dfuK1Yt00
Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports

Alongside Giddey in the Thunder’s newest crop are Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins.

All three have seen spurts of valuable minutes, and all three at some point or another have made the most of it.

Wiggins in particular has seen a hot streak, averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds on 54 percent shooting in his last six games.

The Thunder next take on Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday night.

