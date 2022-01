When you think of freedom, what comes to mind? Who gets the credit for giving you that freedom, if you do in fact believe that you are free?. While no one will ever truly be completely free from rules and consequences, we are blessed to enjoy an array of liberties in this country. We’ve fought wars against other nations to secure and protect our freedom, and we even engaged in a civil war to liberate those oppressed and enslaved by our own citizens.

