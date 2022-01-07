ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley, IL

Funeral held Friday for fallen Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

By Shannon Halligan, Erik Runge
 3 days ago

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Bradley police sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was laid to rest Friday.

Rittmanic’s funeral began at 10 a.m.

Rittmanic, 49, was killed in the line of duty on December 29. Her partner, 27-year-old Officer Tyler Bailey, was shot and critically wounded in the head and remains hospitalized.

Slain Bradley officer remembered for passion for policing, care for others

Charged in connection with the shootings are 25-year old Darius Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney is seeking federal charges in pursuit of the death sentence in this case.

According to court documents, Rittmanic and Bailey were called to the Comfort Inn Hotel on the 1500 block of Illinois Highway 50 for a call of unattended dogs in the parking lot. Once there, they learned Sullivan had outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A struggled ensued. Rittmanic was disarmed by the pair and began pleading for her life, prosecutors allege. She was then allegedly shot by Sullivan twice with her service weapon, court documents state.

A vistation was held for Rittmanic Thursday night at at Olivet Nazarene University.

