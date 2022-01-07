91 Philly schools will continue remote learning for a second week
UPDATED: Jan. 10, 9:07 a.m.
The district announced Sunday that a total of 91 schools will continue learning remotely this week. A full, updated list of affected schools can be found here .
Original story follows:
PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It’s been a hectic first week back for Philly students.
After snowy weather and a surge in COVID-19 cases, dozens of schools moved to remote learning .
On Friday, the School District of Philadelphia announced at least 46 schools will continue to learn virtually next week due to staffing shortages.
The district said it will monitor staffing data through the weekend and provide another update on Sunday by 4 p.m.
A letter from the superintendent said the following 46 schools “definitely will be 100% virtual next week,” Jan. 10 to 14:
Add B. Anderson School
Anna L. Lingelbach School
Anne Frank School
Bache-Martin School
Baldi Middle School
Benjamin Franklin Elem. School
Charles W. Henry School
Cooke Elementary School
Dr. Ethel Allen School
Edward T. Steel School
Feltonville Arts & Sciences
Feltonville Intermediate
Gen. George G. Meade School
Gen. Louis Wagner Middle Sch.
Grover Washington Jr. Middle
Hamilton Disston School
Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
Howe Academics Plus School
J. Hampton Moore School
James G. Blaine School
James Logan School
James R. Lowell School
John B. Kelly School
Joseph Pennell Elementary
Laura H. Carnell School
Lewis C Cassidy Academics Plus
Lewis Elkin School
Mary Bethune School
Mifflin, Thomas School
Morton Mc Michael School
Olney Elementary School
Rhodes Elementary School
Roberto Clemente Middle School
Rowen School
Rudolph Blankenburg School
Samuel Pennypacker School
Samuel S. Fels High School
Southwark School
Tanner Duckrey School
Thomas Edison High School
Thomas G. Morton School
Thomas K. Finletter School
West Philadelphia High School
William H. Loesche School
William H. Ziegler School
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
