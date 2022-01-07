91 Philly schools will continue remote learning for a second week

UPDATED: Jan. 10, 9:07 a.m.

The district announced Sunday that a total of 91 schools will continue learning remotely this week. A full, updated list of affected schools can be found here .

Original story follows:

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It’s been a hectic first week back for Philly students.

After snowy weather and a surge in COVID-19 cases, dozens of schools moved to remote learning .

On Friday, the School District of Philadelphia announced at least 46 schools will continue to learn virtually next week due to staffing shortages.

The district said it will monitor staffing data through the weekend and provide another update on Sunday by 4 p.m.

A letter from the superintendent said the following 46 schools “definitely will be 100% virtual next week,” Jan. 10 to 14:

Add B. Anderson School

Anna L. Lingelbach School

Anne Frank School

Bache-Martin School

Baldi Middle School

Benjamin Franklin Elem. School

Charles W. Henry School

Cooke Elementary School

Dr. Ethel Allen School

Edward T. Steel School

Feltonville Arts & Sciences

Feltonville Intermediate

Gen. George G. Meade School

Gen. Louis Wagner Middle Sch.

Grover Washington Jr. Middle

Hamilton Disston School

Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School

Howe Academics Plus School

J. Hampton Moore School

James G. Blaine School

James Logan School

James R. Lowell School

John B. Kelly School

Joseph Pennell Elementary

Laura H. Carnell School

Lewis C Cassidy Academics Plus

Lewis Elkin School

Mary Bethune School

Mifflin, Thomas School

Morton Mc Michael School

Olney Elementary School

Rhodes Elementary School

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Rowen School

Rudolph Blankenburg School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Samuel S. Fels High School

Southwark School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Edison High School

Thomas G. Morton School

Thomas K. Finletter School

West Philadelphia High School

William H. Loesche School

William H. Ziegler School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School