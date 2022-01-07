Cold, Getting Colder. Some Freezing Rain Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A gusty northwest wind will continue to usher an arctic air mass into the region this afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will in the single digits to low teens across the north and teens to near 20° elsewhere. The gusty northwest wind could gust to 25-30 MPH at times today making it feel much colder. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will fall to near 0° along the coast and single digits and teens below 0° across the rest of the state. The northwest wind will remain breezy tonight which will result in dangerous wind chills for the overnight. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for much of the state with wind chills as low as -25° to -30° possible tonight. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Northern Oxford, Northern Franklin and Northern and Central Somerset Counties where wind chills could be as low as -40° at times.

BANGOR, ME ・ 19 HOURS AGO