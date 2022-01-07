CPS parents have filed suit against the CTU
Jeff Schwab, senior attorney with the Liberty Justice Center, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chicago Public School parents against the Chicago Teachers Union. He joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to describe the suit and potential outcomes from it.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
