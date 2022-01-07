ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From General Hospital to a Real-Life O.R.: William Lipton Undergoes Surgery

By Charlie Mason
SheKnows
Cover picture for the articleWe write about Comings & Goings a lot here at Soaps.com — but not often with regard to actors’ tonsils. Where’s Hamilton Finn when ya need ’im? Monica Quartermaine? Austin Gatlin-Holt? There wasn’t a General Hospital doctor in sight on January 7 when William Lipton posted to his Instastories a photo...

