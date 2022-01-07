From General Hospital to a Real-Life O.R.: William Lipton Undergoes Surgery

Tracy Quartermaine remains a fan-favorite on GENERAL HOSPITAL even though the character hasn’t been seen since 2017. Jane Elliot originated the character back in 1978 and has played Tracy on and off over the years leading up to her 2017 retirement. Although in 1989 she took maternity leave and was temporarily replaced with soap actress Christine Jones (Janice, ANOTHER WORLD; Catsy, RYAN’S HOPE; Pamela, ONE LIFE TO LIVE). In 1996, Elliot even crossed the character over to ABC sister soap THE CITY where she remained until its cancellation in 1997. She returned to GH in 2003 and remained until her 2017 departure. Although the actress said she’d retired, fans were elated to learn that she reprised her role from December 2019 through February 2020 and again from November 2020 through January 2021. Then, in January 2022, Tracy popped up again!

