Key Performance Indicators: January 7

The “second” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2021 grew 2.1 percent at an annual rate, which was revised up by 0.1 percent from the previous estimate. The upward revision primarily reflected largerthan-expected consumer spending and private inventory investment. Overall, the disappointing growth in the third quarter largely reflected a deceleration in consumer spending. U.S. nonfarm employment only added 210,000 jobs in November, its lowest gain since a loss in December 2020 and much lower than the consensus forecast of 550,000. The November labor participation rate, however, increased by 0.2 percent to 61.8 percent, the highest level since the start of the pandemic, as well as upward revisions in the nonfarm payrolls for October (+15,000) and September (+67,000), signaling that workers are returning to the labor market. The U.S. unemployment rate in November dropped by 0.4 percent to 4.2 percent. Retail sales in October experienced its strongest month-over-month gain of 1.7 percent since March 2021, partly benefitting from early holiday shopping.

