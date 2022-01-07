ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Performance Indicators: January 7

By Neal Freyman
morningbrew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStat: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s compensation for 2021 amounted to nearly $100 million, thanks to stock awards and bonuses from the company crushing its financial...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

World Bank Blogs

Striking the right note: Key performance indicators for sovereign sustainability-linked bonds

Governments in many countries are looking for innovative financial instruments to address the triple crisis of unprecedented debt levels, climate change and nature loss. Sovereign bonds – representing almost 40% of the $100 trillion global bond market -- are the largest asset class in many institutional investors’ portfolios. They are one of the key instruments for channeling capital to emerging markets and developing economies (EMDEs). Yet many developing countries are unable to deploy the capital needed to take action to avoid negative impacts of climate shocks and nature loss, particularly following the pandemic crisis.
MARKETS
Ubergizmo

BlackBerry To Discontinue Key Services In January 2022

The early days of the smartphone era was a bit of a mess. There were so many companies all competing for a slice of the pie at the same time. BlackBerry was one of those companies where they managed to retain a loyal following for many years, but as Apple’s iPhones and Google’s Android platform eventually became the dominant platforms, BlackBerry kind of fell by the wayside.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

‘I switched industries and doubled my income…after a while’

The cheering section for your financial wins. Hit reply and share yours for a chance to be featured in a future newsletter. Reader Yannick changed industries and “took a big step back in order to take a big leap forward.”. Before making the change, I was earning a good...
ECONOMY
nevadabusiness.com

Business Indicators

The “second” estimate of U.S. real gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of 2021 grew 2.1 percent at an annual rate, which was revised up by 0.1 percent from the previous estimate. The upward revision primarily reflected largerthan-expected consumer spending and private inventory investment. Overall, the disappointing growth in the third quarter largely reflected a deceleration in consumer spending. U.S. nonfarm employment only added 210,000 jobs in November, its lowest gain since a loss in December 2020 and much lower than the consensus forecast of 550,000. The November labor participation rate, however, increased by 0.2 percent to 61.8 percent, the highest level since the start of the pandemic, as well as upward revisions in the nonfarm payrolls for October (+15,000) and September (+67,000), signaling that workers are returning to the labor market. The U.S. unemployment rate in November dropped by 0.4 percent to 4.2 percent. Retail sales in October experienced its strongest month-over-month gain of 1.7 percent since March 2021, partly benefitting from early holiday shopping.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) rallied 1.21% to $2,773.39 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's rise snapped a four-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $245.94 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
World Economic Forum

3 key indicators for monitoring the US economy in 2022

In 2021, inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s, while many Americans left the workforce altogether. Three economists explain one of the tools they will be using to measure the U.S. economy in 2022. The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels...
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Key Indicators Suggest A Strengthening Case For More Downsides

Bitcoin extended decline below the $42,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more downsides if it stays below the $43,000 pivot zone. Bitcoin extended decline and traded below the key $42,000 support zone. The price is trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

The Week Ahead: January 10

The West confronts Russia: US diplomats will head to Europe this week for a series of meetings intended to pressure Russia against invading Ukraine. Russia has amassed ~100,000 troops at the Ukraine border, but it’s not clear what Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aims are. Earnings season: It’s baaack....
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Decision time

Good morning. We're almost through the first workweek of 2022 and have already amassed an impressive time capsule:. A Covid rapid test (jk no one has that) *Stock data as of market close, cryptocurrency data as of 7:00pm ET. Here's what these numbers mean. Markets: The good news—if you own...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

The US ad industry lost $17 billion in the pandemic’s first 13 months

Imagine a world without Covid-19. You’re blissfully breathing your germy particles all over everybody else, and you’re breathing in everybody else’s germs. You’ve never known the feeling of a face mask’s elastic bands cutting into the back of your ears. The term “BinaxNow” means nothing to you.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seeking Alpha

Tilray Rises After Earnings: What To Know About This Cannabis Stock

Tilray saw its stock rise double digits after releasing a solid earnings report. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw its stock rise double digits after releasing earnings. On the surface, these appear to be solid results, though I do have some personal questions. The company generated impressive profit margins while overachieving on prior guidance for synergies. The stock has dropped nearly 80% since recent highs and more than 95% since all time highs - this had led to a natural reset in both valuations and expectations. The stock is looking buyable, but I also discuss whether it is truly the top pick in the cannabis sector.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.51% to $48.93 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,670.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.45% to 36,068.87. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $0.38 short of its 52-week high ($49.31), which the company reached on January 7th.
STOCKS
morningbrew.com

How a 21-year-old AI company just became a unicorn

What do Coca-Cola, Walmart, Google, Allstate, and Visa have in common? They all generate enough $$ to finance a swimming pool of money, yes. But they’re also all clients of Fractal AI. The 21-year-old AI company became a unicorn just last week, after its latest $360 million funding round...
SOFTWARE
Deadline

ICM Agent Brett Pacis Formally Joins UTA’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing Practice

UTA has confirmed that veteran ICM entertainment brand marketing agent Brett Pacis has joined the company’s Entertainment & Culture Marketing practice, which is a division of newly acquired MediaLink. Its clients include Delta Air Lines, General Motors, Google, LinkedIn, among others. Pacis was one of three ICM agents who recently left to join other representation firms. In mid-December, UTA acquired media and marketing industry strategic advisory firm MediaLink. As part of the deal, UTA Marketing became a division of MediaLink and rebranded its name to UTA Entertainment & Culture Marketing, where it carries on its work at the intersection of brands, marketing and...
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

GameStop, YOLO, and breadcrumbs

Alexander Vega’s checking account was dwindling. The 29-year-old father of two had been laid off by the biopharmaceutical company he worked for in February 2020. By June, his balance was down to just $77. He decided that his only option was to embrace a YOLO philosophy, and deposited $50 in a brokerage account. “Then I started depositing like $100 here and there,” Vega said. While he was investing in a mix of ETFs and individual stocks, his market return reached as high as 85%. Encouraged, he kept making small deposits when he could.
RETAIL

