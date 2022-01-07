ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Flight delays, cancelations at TPA increase due to winter weather, COVID-19

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XWlP_0dfuFo4O00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The airline watchdog site FlightAware tracked more than 100 canceled or delayed flights at Tampa International Airport on Friday.

Suzanne Pendleton and her husband had their flight to Denver canceled.

Lakeland brewery inspired by ‘Big Fat Tip’ donates $1K to surprise another small business

“We are supposed to be caring for our grandchildren. We have an infant and a two-year-old and they’re counting on us to be there,” Pendleton said.

Dara Omahony and his family are depending on a series of flights to get home to Ireland.

“We’ve just come from Clearwater and we are due to fly back to Ireland and so we have a flight from here to Boston and then from Boston we are due to go to Dublin, but our flight now to Boston, we believe due to weather which is canceled or delayed until 3:00, which means we won’t get our second flight. The best-case scenario is we are going to be three hours later because there is another flight a little later on. The worst-case scenario is we are here another day and the kids might miss a little bit of school,” Omahony said.

Lori Judd is a travel professional with Prestige Travel Vacations and says people should reconsider using a travel agent.

“You can mitigate some of that difficulty by using a travel advisor to help mitigate the stress and changes and changing travel restrictions, because that’s what we do, we have to keep up with all of that,” said Judd who is also strongly urging people to purchase travel insurance before they go.

“That is going to help you, provide you with a different flight if that does happen, if you don’t have trip insurance then you are at the mercy of the airlines,” said Judd.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
City
Clearwater, FL
WFLA

Which masks work best against omicron variant?

Medical experts urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot to best protect themselves against the more easily spread omicron variant, but they also stress the importance of wearing the right mask during this latest surge.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Travel Insurance#Covid#Travel Agent#Flightaware#Prestige Travel Vacations#Nexstar Media Inc
WFLA

TGH offers new Evusheld COVID-19 antibody treatment

Evusheld can be used by people ages 12 and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised including cancer, transplant recipients, patients with primary immunodeficiencies who may not get adequate immune responses from a Covid vaccine.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WFLA

Snow leopard at Illinois zoo dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to Miller Park Zoo in 2011 from the […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WFLA

WFLA

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy