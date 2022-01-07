ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Executive Digital LLC's European Operations Center in Novi Sad, Serbia Is the Recipient of the 2021 Female Leaders in Business Award by Company Wall

dallassun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 7, 2022 / Executive Digital's European Operations Center's Managing Director, Tatijana Terzic is the recipient of Company Wall's 2021 Female Business Leaders Award. The prestigious recognition is awarded to female leaders who have showcased their leadership skills through perseverance, experienced monumental growth, and led...

