Hickory Hills Excited for Opening Day on Jan. 10

Traverse City’s Hickory Hills Ski Area is ready to welcome skiers for their first day open on Jan 10.

The hills will have five out of 15 slopes open on opening day, but they hope to open others later in the week.

They will also have their lodge fully open, and snacks will be available for purchase.

Traverse City Parks and Recreation Supervisor Michelle Hunt says they’re excited to open for the season.

“When you look at the forecast, it’s perfect weather that we want for opening up the ski hill,” she said. “We are excited, bring on the teens weather and keep it coming!”

Groomers will be out all weekend prepping the slopes for opening day.