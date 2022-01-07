ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

TCAPS Deals with Staffing Shortage, TCEA Recommending Universal Masking

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

On Jan 5., TCAPS closed West Middle School because of a staffing shortage.

Today, the district made the decision to close all schools, as 93 staff members were out across the district.

Before schools went back into session, the Traverse City Education Association sent a letter to their union members.

It says they sent out a survey asking about universal masking, and 85% of their 400 members responded.

Of those, 75% say they want universal masking in their school.

The union came up with a few suggestions for staff to protect themselves, including separate masked and unmasked seating areas in the classroom, suggesting that teachers don’t offer to cover any other teacher’s absence, and to say no if they’re asked to cover an absence.

It’s not clear if the staffing shortage is related to what was said in the letter, but it certainly has parents concerned.

The TCAPS Board of Education is planning a meeting on Jan. 10 to discuss Covid-19 procedures, including masking.

9&10 News reached out to members of the teachers union, who didn’t return our calls.

Superintendent John VanWagoner’s office says he has no comment on the union newsletter.

