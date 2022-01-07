ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Marvin Repinski: Character: The fruit of pledges and resolve

By marvrepinski
Austin Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following story prompts me to think. It is a reinforcement for me, maybe because of some Polish blood in my veins, of a pastor in the Methodist Church in Poland. It is a statement of survival that calls attention to my belief: Words, creeds, confessions, oaths, and professions really matter....

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WHYY

‘White Evangelical Racism’

University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Skelton
Person
Jesus Christ
dallassun.com

Billionaire quits church over LGBTQ & women's rights

One of the wealthiest people in the US, the $5.2 billion-worth tech executive Jeff T. Green, has announced his split from the Mormon Church which, in his words, is ?actively and currently doing harm in the world?. In a letter to the church's president Russell M. Nelson, Green claimed that...
RELIGION
The Week

Vatican announces new restrictions on Latin Mass

A Vatican document released Saturday imposed further restrictions on the pre-Vatican II liturgy, including a prohibition on listing Latin Masses in parish bulletins, Reuters reports. This document clarifies certain questions raised in response to the Pope Francis' July decree Traditionis Custodes. This decree reversed the policy of Francis' predecessor, Benedict...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Polish#The Methodist Church#The Supreme Court#The National Archives#Jewish
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
RELIGION
Austin Daily Herald

Marvin Repinski: Some day is not a day on the calendar

“Without cost you have received; without cost you are to give.” (The Bible, Matthew 10:8). “Beware that your hearts do not become drowsy …” (Luke 21:34) The following quotation is from the book “Windows to Heaven.”. “Chuck Smith, Jr., an American Protestant pastor, was visiting...
RELIGION
swark.today

Resolved in 2022

January 1 is a day like any other day. Except for the calendar and football, there is really nothing special about it to set it apart from any other day of the year. However, it does provide a great reminder for us to evaluate our lives and resolve to make beneficial changes. One area of life comes to mind in which most of us are in desperate need of change. I am amazed at the illiteracy problem I see all around me. I speak of a specific type of illiteracy. Based on what I observe all around me, in and out of the Church, and based on what I read about in the news, it seems to me that we suffer from a terrifying case of biblical illiteracy. Lifestyles, election results, conversations, crimes, entertainment choices, personal interactions, etc. indicate to me that people have no idea what the Bible actually says. Even vocal advocates of the authority and truthfulness of the Bible seem to have little interest in actually reading, studying, meditating on, and obeying the Bible. Perhaps 2022 would be a good year to commit to reading completely through the Bible. Ready-made reading schedules abound and can be easily obtained free of charge. The manifold blessings will be immeasurable, and many benefits will be obvious.
RELIGION
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Resolved in 2022

January 1 is a day like any other day. Except for the calendar and football, there is really nothing special about it to set it apart from any other day of the year. However, it does provide a great reminder for us to evaluate our lives and resolve to make beneficial changes. One area of life comes to mind in which most of us are in desperate need of change. I am amazed at the illiteracy problem I see all around me. I speak of a specific type of illiteracy. Based on what I observe all around me, in and out of the Church, and based on what I read about in the news, it seems to me that we suffer from a terrifying case of biblical illiteracy. Lifestyles, election results, conversations, crimes, entertainment choices, personal interactions, etc. indicate to me that people have no idea what the Bible actually says. Even vocal advocates of the authority and truthfulness of the Bible seem to have little interest in actually reading, studying, meditating on, and obeying the Bible. Perhaps 2022 would be a good year to commit to reading completely through the Bible. Ready-made reading schedules abound and can be easily obtained free of charge. The manifold blessings will be immeasurable, and many benefits will be obvious.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Salon

Right-wing Catholic boomlet grows: "Gun Girl" signs up with Mother Church

In early December, Kaitlin Bennett, the 20-something far-right provocateur known as "Kent State Gun Girl," who has made a career out of recording herself antagonizing liberal college students, issued a new set of self-mythologizing images. In a wordless four-minute video that begins with the sound of a fetal heartbeat, a series of slow-motion shots juxtapose Catholic iconography with a pregnant Bennett caressing her belly in front of altars, sitting in pews, holding rosary beads, and smiling gently at the camera. The final shot pans slowly up Bennett's body — from feet to form-fitting dress to waist-length blond hair — before ascending into an identical pan over a statue of the Virgin Mary.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy