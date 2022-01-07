Marvin Repinski: Character: The fruit of pledges and resolve

January 1 is a day like any other day. Except for the calendar and football, there is really nothing special about it to set it apart from any other day of the year. However, it does provide a great reminder for us to evaluate our lives and resolve to make beneficial changes. One area of life comes to mind in which most of us are in desperate need of change. I am amazed at the illiteracy problem I see all around me. I speak of a specific type of illiteracy. Based on what I observe all around me, in and out of the Church, and based on what I read about in the news, it seems to me that we suffer from a terrifying case of biblical illiteracy. Lifestyles, election results, conversations, crimes, entertainment choices, personal interactions, etc. indicate to me that people have no idea what the Bible actually says. Even vocal advocates of the authority and truthfulness of the Bible seem to have little interest in actually reading, studying, meditating on, and obeying the Bible. Perhaps 2022 would be a good year to commit to reading completely through the Bible. Ready-made reading schedules abound and can be easily obtained free of charge. The manifold blessings will be immeasurable, and many benefits will be obvious.

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO