The ‘Ozark’ Season 4 trailer delivers the goods

By CNN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — Netflix’s “Ozark” is back for Season 4. The final season of the hit series will feature more of Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) as they...

wsvn.com

Related
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in January 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Ozark” Season 4, Part 1 (available January 21) Why Should I Watch? The beginning of the end starts with a premiere episode titled… “The Beginning of the End.” Jason Bateman’s breakthrough dramatic turn — as Marty Byrde, an accountant-turned-money-launderer who flees to the middle of Missouri with his family to make big profits for his cartel lord clients — will come to a close in 2022 via a supersized final season. Part 1 premieres January 21 with eight episodes, before the last eight entries debut at a later date. By now, you know if you’re onboard with the dark crime...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Garner
Person
Laura Linney
Person
Jason Bateman
epicstream.com

What Time is Ozark Season 4 Coming on Netflix?

Ozark Season 4 is just around the corner. Fans of the critically-acclaimed American crime drama have been waiting for the final season to arrive on Netflix since the third season premiered on the streaming service in March 2020. There will be a total of fourteen episodes, but Season 4 will...
TV SERIES
inthrill.com

Ozark [Season 4: Part 1 Trailer]

Marty and Wendy Byrde return for the final season of Ozark. Netflix has unveiled part 1 of the trailer for season 4 packed with action. Check out the trailer above. Mark your calendar for January 21st.
TV SERIES
KRMS Radio

Ozark Final Season Watch Party Set For The 21st With TCLA

What is expected to be the final season of a popular Netflix series with the Lake of the Ozarks as its background is set to begin in a couple weeks. Ozark-Season-4 features Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner from Chicago transplanted to the Ozarks with his wife, Wendy, who is portrayed by Laura Linney, after getting caught up in a money laundering scheme gone bad.
OZARK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Ozarks#Fbi#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company
Deadline

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Premiere Sets HBO Max Viewer Record

HBO said that the Season 2 premiere of Euphoria starring Emmy winner Zendaya drew 2.4 million viewers across all its platforms Sunday night, saying it is the strongest digital premiere performance of any HBO episode on HBO Max since the streaming service’s launch last May. The network said that the Sam Levinson-created series’ second-season debut scored more than nine times higher than its Season 1 premiere in digital viewing, which came in June 2019 via HBO Go and HBO Now. HBO did not provide a viewership number for Euphoria‘s linear broadcast last night; for its series premiere, that number was 577,000...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Great’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

The Great will return for a third season on Hulu. The critically acclaimed Catherine the Great dramedy has been renewed for a 10-episode third season. The announcement was made at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour session. The satiric series from showrunner Tony McNamara (The Favourite) stars Elle Fanning (Maleficent) as the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history in a playfully loose take on history. The second season, which debuted in November, sees Catherine taking the throne as she struggles to bring enlightenment to the country. McNamara told The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top 5 podcast in November that he didn’t have a...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The White Lotus’ Recruits Aubrey Plaza for Season 2

Aubrey Plaza is heading for a White Lotus vacation. The Parks and Recreation favorite has been tapped to star in the upcoming second season of the dark comedy from creator Mike White. Season two of the HBO comedy will say farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers. Sources say Italy is being eyed as the location for season two, though HBO has remained mum on that detail. Plaza will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. She joins the previously announced Michael...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’: When Will the Second Half of Season 4 Air?

We’re just two short weeks away, Outsiders, from the “Ozark” Season 4 Part 1 premiere on January 21. But that begs the question — when will Part 2 drop?. “Ozark” fans already waited almost two years for this latest season. Season 3 left them reeling, and now they’re ready to see the next step for the Byrde family. Netflix plans on dropping seven episodes for Part 1 in a few weeks, and the concluding seven episodes should drop later this year, per The Hollywood Reporter.
TV SERIES
defpen

Freedom From The Cartel Is Seemingly Within Reach In The ‘Ozark’ Season Four Trailer

After an eventful month that included Unforgivable and Don’t Look Up, some may say that Netflix is slowing down in the month of December. However, others may say that the streaming giant is just setting the stage for two big releases. First, Too Hot To Handle is returning for a new season. Not long thereafter, Ozark is prepared to return for the first half of season four. To get the ball rolling, Netflix has delivered a new trailer for the upcoming season.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Renewed For Seasons 3 & 4 At Netflix

Netflix has handed a bumper, two-season renewal to Emily In Paris. The streamer has picked up the Lily Collins-fronted comedy for seasons three and four. It comes after the Darren Star-created series returned for its second season on December 22. The sophomore season was watched for 107.6M hours in its first week, coming second in Netflix’s Global Top Ten list for English-language series, beaten only by the second season of The Witcher, which was watched for 168M hours that week. The series was also the streamer’s most popular comedy series of 2020 with its first season watched by 58M households in its first...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Releases Final 'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Ahead of January Premiere

The fourth and final season of Ozark is right around the corner, and Netflix's official trailer confirms the Byrdes are going out with a bang. Thursday, the streamer gave fans the best look yet at the first half of Season 4, which will air seven episodes dropping Jan. 21 before dropping the second half of the season later in 2022.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Goldbergs’ Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Confirms Four Additional Season 9 Episodes

As Deadline reported last month, amid the Jeff Garlin drama — which culminated with the actor’s exit from The Goldbergs following HR investigations — and as the show marked its 200th episode, the veteran ABC comedy series also received an order for four additional episodes, bringing its ninth season to 22 episodes. This morning, The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey took to Instagram to confirm the additional episode order. “2022 has already thrown us many curveballs, but here’s some good news: ABC has ordered 4 additional episodes, bringing season 9 up to 22 episodes!,” she wrote next to photos teasing the comedy’s upcoming episode. “This week’s show will make you want to dance, so wash your leg warmers!” ABC, which just renewed another veteran series, Grey’s Anatomy, is yet to make a renewal recision on The Goldbergs. Nine seasons in, the 1980s family comedy remains a solid ratings performer and an anchor of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wendi McLendon-Covey (@wendimclendoncovey)
TV SERIES
TVLine

How I Met Your Father EPs Confirm New Show Is Set in the HIMYM Universe

Don’t call it a reboot. That was the plea from How I Met Your Father co-creator Isaac Aptaker during the Hulu comedy’s virtual appearance at Tuesday’s Television Critics Association winter press tour. “People keep referring to the show as a ‘reboot,’ and it’s not a reboot,” he said, before referring to HIMYF as a “standalone sequel.” “It’s set in the world of the previous show, but it’s really its own thing,” the executive producer clarified. “That said, we love How I Met Your Mother,” and original series creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, as well as original director/EP Pamela Fryman, are...
TV SERIES

