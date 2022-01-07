ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Develop a Novel Strategy for Sustainable Sodium & Potassium Batteries

Cover picture for the articleScientists astounded by performance of sustainable batteries with far-reaching implications for electric vehicles and devices. Researchers at Bristol have developed high-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries using sustainably sourced cellulose. Scientists at the Bristol Composites Institute have developed a novel controllable unidirectional ice-templating strategy which can tailor the electrochemical...

Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find why omicron is spreading so rapidly

The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
The US Sun

Scientists creating ‘self-spreading’ viruses that could have ‘irreversible consequences’ for the planet, experts warn

SCIENTISTS are creating “super-infectious” viruses that could have “irreversible consequences” for the planet, experts have warned. The “risky virology” sees scientists tweak viruses in labs to make them spread easily between hosts, in the hope of developing viral vaccines, according to a new paper penned by top academics at King’s College London.
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
CleanTechnica

StoreDot Developed Batteries That Can Self-Heal

StoreDot has announced that it has developed a technology that will allow batteries to, in a nutshell, self-heal. Technically, the term is self-repair, and these new cells will allow for longer battery life and better EV performance. The new patented technology enables battery cells to regenerate while they are in...
pv-magazine.com

Reliance Industries to acquire sodium-ion battery provider Faradion

India headquartered multinational Reliance Industries has continued its shopping spree in the renewable energy sector signing a binding agreement to acquire a 100% shareholding in UK-based sodium-ion specialist Faradion to the tune of GBP100 million (US$135 million). The Indian conglomerate’s solar unit will acquire 88.92% of the equity shares of...
studyfinds.org

Scientists create biodegradable batteries that can be buried in soil after use!

SINGAPORE — Scientists have created biodegradable batteries that can actually be safely buried in the ground after use. The paper-thin batteries could one day become an environmentally sustainable option for powering smartphones and flexible wearable electronic devices. Researchers from The Nanyang Technological University (NTU) developed zinc batteries made up...
Florida Star

Scientists Develop Method To Harvest Electricity From Seaweed

Ancient Greek inventor Archimedes may have had his Eureka moment in the bath, but modern-day Israeli student Yaniv Shlosberg recently had his own moment of clarity during a swim in the sea. Inspired by the sight of seaweed on a rock, he wondered whether the algae could be used to...
industryglobalnews24.com

Scientists Develop Smart Food Packaging in Singapore

A collaboration between scientists from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University and United States’ Harvard University has led to the development of a smart food packaging material. The Developed material is biodegradable and kills harmful microbes. Scientists have also claimed that the material can extend the fresh fruit’s shelf-life by 2 to 3 days.
Phys.org

Chinese scientists called for comprehensive lake management to achieve regional sustainable development

Over the past decade, the pollution of rivers in China has been effectively controlled. The percentage of grade I (highest water quality) to III cases increase greatly, and the pollutant concentrations have generally declined. However, the water quality and ecological status of lakes have not been improved as expected, despite massive efforts on pollution management during 2008-2018. "This contradiction between the continuous decline of water quality and a large amount of investment in water pollution control and ecological restoration confused academia and government departments," says Dr. Boqiang Qin (Nanjing Institute of Geography and Limnology, Chinese Academy of Sciences).
techxplore.com

Scientists reduce all-solid-state battery resistance by heating

All-solid-state batteries are now one step closer to becoming the powerhouse of next-generation electronics, as researchers from Tokyo Tech, National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST), and Yamagata University introduce a strategy to restore their low electrical resistance. They also explore the underlying reduction mechanism, paving the way for a more fundamental understanding of the workings of all-solid-state lithium batteries.
Inhabitat.com

Scientists develop biodegradable, antimicrobial food packaging

Scientists have developed biodegradable food packaging material that kills microbes that contaminate foods. The waterproof packaging uses a type of corn protein called zein, plus starch and other natural compounds. A team of scientists from the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, U.S. developed the material.
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists discover a novel vaccine method to prevent COVID-19 infection

In a new study from The University of Hong Kong, researchers found an effective vaccine regimen in preventing SARS-CoV-2 nasal infection. They found that a combination of intramuscular PD1-based receptor-binding domain (RBD) DNA vaccine (PD1-RBD-DNA) prime and intranasal live attenuated influenza-based vaccine (LAIV-HK68-RBD) boost vaccination regimen prevented live SARS-CoV-2 nasal infections.
Industry Week

Supply Chain and Sustainability Strategy Predictions for 2022

In 2021, as COVID-19 strained global supply chains, manufacturers faced worsening environmental conditions including flooding, drought and destructive storms. These concerns can be connected. Manufacturers seeking to reshore supply chains have the simultaneous opportunity to consider new and more environmentally friendly options, speaking to consumers’ increasing awareness and sensitivity toward...
theiet.org

Sustainable batteries made with cellulose offer promising performance

High-performance batteries made from sodium, potassium and sustainably-sourced cellulose have been developed that could help to mitigate some of the environmental damage caused by lithium-ion batteries. Batteries have two electrodes and a separator, with an electrolyte between them which carries the charge. There are several problems associated with using lithium...
CleanTechnica

The Latest Energy Storage Gizmo Is An “Ocean Battery” With A Bladder

The Intertubes are absolutely on fire with news about a new “ocean battery” energy storage invention that uses gigantic undersea bladders to soak up excess energy from offshore wind turbines. The idea is not as crazy as it sounds — at least the judges at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas don’t think so.
aithority.com

CHTF 2021 Wraps: Advance High-Quality Development And Build A Novel Development Pattern

The 23rd China Hi-tech Fair concluded successfully on December 31, 2021 in Shenzhen, capping a three-day offline exhibition and a five-day online exhibition of cutting-edge products that showcased the latest industry trends and achievements. The fair integrated exhibitions, conference and forums, technical exchanges and business matching, with the aim to establishing itself as an open and service-oriented professional trading platform. This year’s fair shrugged off the ongoing global pandemic to attract 4,164 online and offline exhibitors and nearly 150,000 on-site visitors.
pv-magazine.com

High-performance sodium and potassium ion batteries via new carbon electrode materials

Sodium-ion and potassium-ion batteries are prospective lithium-free alternatives for large-scale energy storage systems based on abundant, more environmentally friendly resources. However, unsatisfactory rate and cycling performance due to the larger sizes of sodium and potassium ions and their ability to move through the porous carbon-based anodes has held back the application of these battery technologies.
