ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Above freezing temps coming during mid-week

By JS2 Author email Follow JS2
starvedrock.media
 5 days ago

Tired of the bitter cold? Starved Rock Country will get a break this...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Winter storm watch: Incoming snow system taking shape

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Much of Iowa is under a winter storm watch until 6 a.m. Saturday. Snow is expected to move into northwest Iowa Friday morning, eventually spreading into central Iowa during the day. Snowfall rates are expected to intensify right around the Friday evening commute and should end shortly after midnight.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Starved Rock Country
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now through Sunday include the storm’s intensity along with if any warm air wraps itself into the system. Warm air moving into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Bitter Cold, Another Powerful Storm On Horizon For Weekend After Brief Reprieve

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a frigid morning with lows in the teens and single digits far north and west, high temperatures rebounded into the 40’s across much of the region Wednesday. The temperature in Philadelphia finally rose above the freezing mark at 9 a.m. Wednesday after a 42-hour sub-freezing stretch. Highs will top a bit above average Thursday as the day will serve as the calm before bitter cold returns and a powerful storm arrives. An arctic cold front is set to drop in on Friday after which the winds will turn gusty and temperatures plummet. Wind chills will fall into the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Enjoy Another Comfortable Evening Before Cold Returns

A much warmer afternoon after a few frigid days made for a rather comfortable Wednesday here in Mid-January. Our official high reached 47 degrees which was 19 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high! On Thursday, despite some clouds at times and perhaps a brief sprinkle or shower, we are expected to again reach the mid to upper 40’s. On Friday yet another arctic airmass will begin to move in by later in the day and despite a mild morning in the low 40’s, it will fall to the mid-teens by Saturday morning. It will dry, however. By Saturday night and into Sunday, our attention...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy