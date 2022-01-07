Above freezing temps coming during mid-week

A much warmer afternoon after a few frigid days made for a rather comfortable Wednesday here in Mid-January. Our official high reached 47 degrees which was 19 degrees warmer than Tuesday’s high!
On Thursday, despite some clouds at times and perhaps a brief sprinkle or shower, we are expected to again reach the mid to upper 40’s.
On Friday yet another arctic airmass will begin to move in by later in the day and despite a mild morning in the low 40’s, it will fall to the mid-teens by Saturday morning. It will dry, however.
By Saturday night and into Sunday, our attention...
