How to Create a Home Office without Breaking the Bank

New True Wireless Earbuds Are Packed With Features And Still Leave Room For Gym Memberships. JLab is deepening its portfolio of sport-specific earbuds with the launch of the new GO Air Sport, a new true wireless product that combines a wallet-friendly price with class-leading features. Priced at just $30 and featuring JLab’s signature level of accessible innovation, the feature-rich GO Air Sport provides fitness enthusiasts with a premium sport earbud at a price that still leaves funds available for new sneakers or a gym membership. JLab is the No. 1 sport headphone brand under $100[1] and expects the launch of the GO Air Sport to further solidify its ranking within this very competitive category. GO Air Sport will be available for pre-order at JLab.com beginning Dec. 27, 2021, with product shipping to customers starting early January, and will be available in graphite, light blue, green, sand, teal, and yellow.
