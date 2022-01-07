How to Create a Home Office without Breaking the Bank

Mirrors can work wonders in any room, especially your bathroom. Sure, practicality should always be top of mind, but the very best bathroom mirrors also serve as decorative statements, turning even the simplest of spaces into a stylish haven. Look at these bathroom mirror ideas, for example: Many of the following designs tap into your bathroom's existing aesthetic (modern, traditional or rustic) while others bring a whole new personality. All the while, these mirrors — some framed, others frameless — bounce the natural and overhead light, ultimately making it feel even more spacious than it really is.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO