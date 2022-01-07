ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whither Jon Stewart?

By Adwait
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe comedian's brand of satire once made him...

John Stamos, Jon Stewart, & More Mourn Bob Saget In Heartfelt Tweets

An outpouring of tributes from friends and colleagues were shared on social media, Sunday night, as news of Bob Saget's passing broke. John Stamos, Patton Oswalt, and more all reflected on their relationships with the iconic actor. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,"...
CELEBRITIES
Jon Stewart says he did not accuse JK Rowling of antisemitism

Former US talk show host Jon Stewart says comments he made about the Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone film were meant to be “light-hearted” and he was not accusing author JK Rowling of antisemitism.The comedian said news outlets had “piled into this ridiculously out of context nonsense”, and he did not want the franchise censored “in any way”.It comes after a clip emerged of Stewart discussing scenes from the film set in the magical bank Gringotts, run by goblins, on the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart.In it, Stewart made comparisons between caricatures from antisemitic literature and the “folks...
CELEBRITIES
Jimmy Kimmel Salutes Bob Saget in Tearful Opening Monologue: ‘He Was the Sweetest Man’

Jimmy Kimmel offered a tribute to the late Bob Saget in his opening monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” eulogizing the late actor and comedian by sharing memories of his friendship, performances and philanthropic work. “Bob was the sweetest. He was the sweetest man,” Kimmel said. “I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He’d write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people… He had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about...
CELEBRITIES
John Stamos, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswalt, and More Remember Bob Saget

Friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn the sudden loss of Bob Saget, who was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Sunday afternoon. He was 65. News of his passing sent a ripple effect through the stand-up community and beyond, with entertainers praising Saget, and the qualities that made him so special. Among those who shared a few words about Saget was his Full House co-star and longtime friend John Stamos.
CELEBRITIES
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Bob Saget Dies at 65 — His Joyful Final Tweet

Bob Saget, beloved for his performance as Danny Tanner on "Full House, has died at 65. TMZ reports Saget died Sunday at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton, but there are no details as to a cause. TMZ reports the Orange County Sheriff's Office told the outlet, "We have no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
Celebrities
Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Dick Carson, Emmy-Winning Director and Brother of Johnny Carson, Dies at 92

Dick Carson, the five-time Emmy-winning director who helmed installments of The Merv Griffin Show, Wheel of Fortune and, for his older brother, Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show, has died. He was 92. Carson died Dec. 19 at his home in Studio City after a brief illness, his family announced. Dick Carson moved from Los Angeles to New York to direct The Tonight Show soon after Johnny had informed him that he had been hired to succeed Jack Paar on the NBC late-night program in 1962. With Johnny unable to take over the show for months because he was under contract at ABC, Dick...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS

