ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Shooting north of Burroughs-Molette puts school on soft lockdown Thursday

By TAYLOR COOPER tcooper@thebrunswicknews.com
The Brunswick News
The Brunswick News
 4 days ago

A shooting reported five blocks north of Burroughs-Molette Elementary School Thursday afternoon put the school in soft lockdown for “a few minutes.”

Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez confirmed today that a shooting took place near the intersection of Gordon and P streets around 1 p.m. Thursday, but said no injuries, fatalities or property damage were reported as of Friday morning.

“It was close enough to just cause us some concern,” said Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. “We put (the school) on a code yellow lockdown, which is just a soft lockdown where you’re not allowing any movement.”

A code yellow is effectively a shelter-in-place order, he said.

Ellis said school dismissal was held up for a few minutes while more school resource officers were called in. They then patrolled the surrounding neighborhoods while kids walked home.

“We had a real strong presence of the SROs while those kids walked,” Ellis said.

Galdamez said the shooting is still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the police department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness Hotline at 912-267-5516. Calls to the hotline are anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Glynn County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
ABC News

Family speaks out after man receives pig heart in 1st of kind transplant

A 57-year-old man who underwent a first-of-its-kind heart transplant involving a genetically-modified pig heart is in a "much happier place" after the transplant, according to his son. David Bennett Sr., of Maryland, suffered from terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant because of his severe...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC News

Bank of America to roll back overdraft fees, drop bounced check penalty

Bank of America slashed the amount it charges customers when they spend more than they have in their accounts and plans to eliminate entirely its fees for bounced checks. It’s the latest move by the nation’s biggest banks to roll back the overdraft fees they long charged customers, fees that often amount to hundreds of dollars a year for frequent overdraft users.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting
The Brunswick News

The Brunswick News

Brunswick, GA
2K+
Followers
114
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Brunswick News

Comments / 0

Community Policy