Shooting north of Burroughs-Molette puts school on soft lockdown Thursday

A shooting reported five blocks north of Burroughs-Molette Elementary School Thursday afternoon put the school in soft lockdown for “a few minutes.”

Brunswick Police Lt. Jose Galdamez confirmed today that a shooting took place near the intersection of Gordon and P streets around 1 p.m. Thursday, but said no injuries, fatalities or property damage were reported as of Friday morning.

“It was close enough to just cause us some concern,” said Glynn County Schools Police Chief Rod Ellis. “We put (the school) on a code yellow lockdown, which is just a soft lockdown where you’re not allowing any movement.”

A code yellow is effectively a shelter-in-place order, he said.

Ellis said school dismissal was held up for a few minutes while more school resource officers were called in. They then patrolled the surrounding neighborhoods while kids walked home.

“We had a real strong presence of the SROs while those kids walked,” Ellis said.

Galdamez said the shooting is still under investigation and asked anyone with information to call the police department at 912-267-5559 or the Silent Witness Hotline at 912-267-5516. Calls to the hotline are anonymous.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.