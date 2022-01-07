ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

COVID-19: Over 13.5 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Maryland. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dfu7Ahj00 It has now been 55 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of January 6, 632,575,655 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country -- equivalent to 192.7% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines.

Each state has developed its own rollout plan, prioritizing different age groups and classes of essential workers. The mix of policies and logistical challenges across the country has led to wide variations across states in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated.

In Maryland, 77.8% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents as of January 6, lower than the national average of 81.4% and the 15th smallest share of all states.

The administered doses amount to 174.8% of the state population, greater than the 156.9% national figure and the eighth largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Maryland, 60.9% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 21st smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine is not trusting COVID-19 vaccines. Other commonly cited reasons include being concerned about possible side effects, not trusting the government, and that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe.

To determine how states are doing with the vaccine rollout, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered within a state as a percentage of the number of vaccines distributed to that state by the federal government as of January 6. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 6 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on the percentage of adults who probably or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Vaccines distributed from federal gov't Vaccines administered in state Pct. of vaccines administered Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
50 Alabama 8,391,130 5,695,747 67.9% 116.2% 19,013
49 Idaho 2,979,370 2,040,976 68.5% 114.2% 18,048
48 West Virginia 3,589,025 2,517,331 70.1% 140.5% 18,954
47 Georgia 18,890,595 13,523,352 71.6% 127.4% 17,941
46 Mississippi 4,798,705 3,515,156 73.3% 118.1% 19,021
45 Arkansas 5,216,470 3,847,782 73.8% 127.5% 19,257
44 South Carolina 9,122,215 6,805,135 74.6% 132.2% 19,645
43 Hawaii 3,033,250 2,280,397 75.2% 161.1% 8,463
42 Indiana 11,315,820 8,589,967 75.9% 127.6% 19,111
41 Texas 53,738,365 41,184,969 76.6% 142.0% 16,550
40 Michigan 18,418,430 14,151,800 76.8% 141.7% 17,947
39 Alaska 1,343,785 1,033,747 76.9% 141.3% 21,102
38 Pennsylvania 26,336,805 20,403,513 77.5% 159.4% 16,556
37 Kentucky 7,673,385 5,963,769 77.7% 133.5% 19,824
36 Maryland 13,586,620 10,569,548 77.8% 174.8% 12,839
35 Kansas 5,287,535 4,129,621 78.1% 141.7% 18,343
34 North Carolina 19,284,400 15,114,964 78.4% 144.1% 16,617
33 South Dakota 1,627,435 1,276,844 78.5% 144.3% 20,689
32 Wyoming 873,365 691,569 79.2% 119.5% 20,283
31 Delaware 2,020,055 1,600,324 79.2% 164.3% 19,681
30 New Jersey 19,143,875 15,181,675 79.3% 170.9% 18,852
29 Oregon 8,683,555 6,890,513 79.4% 163.4% 10,324
28 Louisiana 7,198,860 5,713,570 79.4% 122.9% 18,696
27 Ohio 20,333,655 16,181,328 79.6% 138.4% 17,906
26 Missouri 10,181,565 8,147,461 80.0% 132.8% 16,981
25 Tennessee 11,237,360 9,033,505 80.4% 132.3% 21,423
24 Iowa 5,805,975 4,679,330 80.6% 148.3% 18,764
23 Florida 42,126,435 34,002,943 80.7% 158.3% 20,578
22 New Hampshire 3,000,510 2,422,037 80.7% 178.1% 15,069
21 Montana 1,771,895 1,454,654 82.1% 136.1% 18,662
20 Arizona 12,933,400 10,637,900 82.3% 146.2% 19,396
19 Washington 15,477,225 12,740,540 82.3% 167.3% 11,666
18 Utah 5,509,820 4,564,340 82.8% 142.4% 20,475
17 Nebraska 3,492,130 2,894,196 82.9% 149.6% 18,069
16 Oklahoma 6,449,300 5,376,180 83.4% 135.9% 18,319
15 Minnesota 11,096,570 9,257,644 83.4% 164.2% 18,533
14 Nevada 5,216,950 4,379,291 83.9% 142.2% 16,793
13 North Dakota 1,219,960 1,024,301 84.0% 134.4% 23,333
12 Illinois 23,954,195 20,156,464 84.1% 159.1% 17,860
11 Rhode Island 2,343,425 1,981,579 84.6% 187.1% 23,347
10 Virginia 17,266,955 14,678,360 85.0% 172.0% 13,905
9 Maine 2,966,480 2,544,813 85.8% 189.3% 11,125
8 California 77,883,495 66,900,191 85.9% 169.3% 14,463
7 New York 40,386,775 34,834,997 86.3% 179.1% 19,465
6 Colorado 11,089,475 9,619,008 86.7% 167.0% 16,719
5 Vermont 1,452,400 1,266,574 87.2% 203.0% 10,167
4 Massachusetts 14,986,740 13,186,234 88.0% 191.3% 17,302
3 Connecticut 7,632,635 6,765,316 88.6% 189.8% 15,271
2 New Mexico 3,906,275 3,472,036 88.9% 165.6% 17,127
1 Wisconsin 10,273,055 9,240,483 89.9% 158.7% 19,619

