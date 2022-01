Company announces huge Q2 revenue miss. While US markets were under pressure again at the open on Monday, shares of Canadian cannabis firm Tilray (TLRY) were up almost 20%. The jump came after the company reported its fiscal second quarter results. Investors seemed to heavily focus on a surprise profit reported, but this was mainly due to the fall in the company's shares, and the company also announced a significant revenue miss. In the end, the pop in the stock seems to be just a dead cat bounce, one that investors likely can take advantage of moving forward.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO