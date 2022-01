Avery Bradley was a powerful force on the court on Friday night. All eyes were on L.A. as they faced against off the Atlanta Hawks at home and they did not disappoint. The Lakers beat the Hawks 134-to-118. A blowout win that appears to prove that the L.A. has finally found something out on the court. After trial and error, they have been able to keep their lineup as similar as possible for each game they play and it is working.

