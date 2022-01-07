ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Tinsel Is the Latest TikTok Beauty Trend

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the future is well underway, many of us are still partying like it’s 2000 — the newest Y2K trend to make a comeback is hair tinsel. If you weren’t alone in using the shimmering tassels at the end of your Barbie bicycle handles as a hair accessory, you’re...

The 7 Most Exciting Hair Trends For 2022

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. New year, new you. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? One way to refresh your look – and how you feel –...
Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
The Bixie Haircut is a Banging Short Hair Trend of 2022

I first heard about the bixie from a trendy fashion blog. The cut was described as a hybrid between the bob, mullet and pixie, and the idea immediately made sense to me! It wasn’t long until I realized that bixie is not only a hairstylist’s dream, but also a banging trend you’ll see everywhere in 2022, and here is why.
3 Anti-Aging Hair Trends Women Over 40 Should Try

Navigating countless trendy hairstyles and products is hard enough already, so add on the effects of thinning and aging hair and it becomes another challenge. We spoke to hair experts and dermatologists about three main hair trends and styles women over 40 can utilize to highlight their timeless beauty, and these are the top looks and products they recommend.
Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
Experts Predict the Top 11 Hair Trends for 2022

A new year beckons new changes. For you, that could mean organizing your closet, scheduling your big travel plans post-COVID (hey, we can dream), or better yet, switching things up with a brand new hair color. If you've already experimented with winter hairstyles and haircuts and want to do something a little more momentous, you've come to the right place.
Priyanka Chopra Elevates See-Through Lingerie-Inspired Catsuit and Peekaboo Underwear With Sleek Sandals for ‘Seth Myers’

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make a stylish statement. On Thursday, the Indian actress stepped out in a risky outfit while appearing on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show. Chopra has been making rounds to promote her latest movie, “The Matrix Resurrections.” The action film will be available to stream on Dec. 22 on HBO Max. The model wore an all-black look by Dolce & Gabbana that included a lace semi-sheer blazer over a coordinating catsuit that featured boning details on the bodice, giving it a lingerie-inspired corset feel. The open lacework showed off the outfit’s strong, padded shoulders and her...
Docs Warn Not To Try This TikTok Trend

When your nose is stuffed up and you can’t breathe, you’ll try just about anything to get relief. And that’s why a hack that claims shoving raw garlic cloves up your nose can unclog stuffiness is going viral on TikTok. Fans of the practice are posting videos of them giving the trend a try and there are over 94.9-million clips with the hashtag #GarlicInNose on TikTok. But here’s the thing, not only does it NOT work, the New York Post says it can actually be dangerous.
Kendall Jenner Uses This $22 Lip Mask to Plump, Perfect & ‘Put a Little Shine On’ Her Pout

I don’t care what your opinion is of the Kardashian/ Jenner clan, if you say anything bad about Kendall Jenner’s flawless looks, I’m simply going to call you a hater. Her casual and cool style can’t be beat. She’s perhaps the only person in the world who and look just as good in a low-cut zebra print dress one night, and a tennis skort the next morning. But unlike her closet, when it comes to skincare, she opts for function over fashion. In a video interview with Vogue, the supermodel went through every single item in her $6,000 Botegga Veneta Jodie...
TikTok Is Bringing Back The Round Brush & This One Is Jennifer Aniston-Approved

There is no trend that TikTok won’t bring back—wrinkle patches? Check. Drugstore foundation? You bet. Huge ’90s-inspired blowouts? Say less. This latest resurgence has quite literally been the only thing I’ve seen on my feed as of late. So many users are showing off their Dyson Airwraps or touting their favorite round brush techniques to get bigger, bolder curls for 2022. It’s been a while since round brushes have been mainstream—usually it’s just the professionals at the salon using them. But, now that at-home styling has become the norm, consumers everywhere are getting their hands on their first blowout brushes. So,...
The Biggest Beauty Trends To Try in 2022

When I first started as a beauty editor, I was living the dream. Scrolling through makeup artists’ Instagrams and scouring Sephora for the perfect red lipstick shades were simply just part of the day’s work. All that time I spent developing a knack for research in journalism school paid off as I scrolled through page after page of predictions on 2022’s beauty trends.
L’Oréal’s Latest Tech Aims to Make Hair Color Mistake-proof

Click here to read the full article. At CES on Monday, L’Oréal took aim at one of beauty’s most challenging pandemic-era dilemmas: How to achieve great results from at-home hair color. The company’s answer comes in the form of Colorsonic, a new consumer device that hopes to make the process seemingly foolproof. Touted as a tool for mess-free mixing and even application, the handheld appliance features a cartridge-loading system and a distribution system built to prevent drips and other issues. If it lives up to the promise, it may be the closest thing amateur colorists have to a magic wand.More from...
12 TikTok Beauty Hacks We Learned in 2021

Searching for ways to simplify your hair routine or nail a new makeup trick? Look no further than TikTok, a goldmine for beauty hacks. If you’ve somehow managed to avoid downloading TikTok all this time, consider giving in now. Built for bite-sized videos, TikTok has been a proper goldmine for hacks of all varieties in 2021, especially when it came to beauty. We love an over-the-top makeup look, but always welcome ways to simplify our routines — if only to pass the time by learning something new. We’ve rounded up some of the best TikTok beauty hacks of 2021 — from heatless curls and the wolf cut to slugging and lip contouring — as demonstrated by some of our favourite TikTok users, below.
Get new year hair with this jumbo hair-care deal at Ulta Beauty

We all have some kind of New Year's resolution we've put out there in the universe. One of them may be to find some ways to give yourself more self care. And if that's what you're looking for, why not start off by showering yourself with some hair-care goodies. Ulta is running a pretty great deal on hair-care products right now where you can save up to 30% off select shampoo, conditioner and styling products.
