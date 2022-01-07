New Trailer For MARVEL’S WASTELANDERS: BLACK WIDOW Podcast

Marvel has just introduced a new Black Panther – although, to be fair, there is a familiar face that will be taking up the mantle once held by T'Challa and his sister Shuri. The new Black Panther has just been introduced in Marvel's new time-bending series Timeless, which examines Kang The Conqueror's campaign across time to become the pinnacle of human achievement in his formative(?) years. Being that it is Kang we are talking about, the maniacal warlord has the ability to stand outside of the flow of time in the Marvel Universe, giving him sight and knowledge of who the next Black Panther will (soon?) be.

