OSU stadium imploded as part of $153M renovation

There’s a catchphrase I’ll miss more than any other slogan in recent memory: “Fill the Sleeves.”. Of the flurry of departures from the Oregon Ducks football program over the past month, saying goodbye to strength and conditioning coach Aaron Feld had the biggest impact on me. The ever-enthusiastic mustachioed strongman was a constant source of positivity on the sidelines. I will certainly miss that glorious handlebar ‘stache on gameday trying to keep former coach Mario Cristobal from stepping too far onto the field whilst arguing with referees. At times, even Feld, a muscular marvel chiseled from statuary marble, struggled to hold the Cuban-American skipper back.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO