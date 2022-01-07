8 Tricks for Solopreneurs to Cut the Cost of Auto Insurance

Many homeowners who haven’t read their homeowners insurance policies assume that they are fully covered against all natural disasters—but in the case of flood damage, that simply isn’t true. The vast majority of homeowners insurance policies specifically exclude coverage of flood damage for one simple reason: it’s too expensive to pay for. Flood coverage isn’t cost-effective as an inclusion in general policies. As a result, homeowners in areas that are likely to flood should consider purchasing separate insurance for flooding, and in some cases, depending on the positioning of the land in the flood zone map, they may be required to by their mortgage lenders. This added cost can be a surprise to homeowners, but better to be surprised by the additional expense of flood insurance than to suffer a loss resulting from a flood and find out you’re not covered. Do you need flood insurance? Take a look at how the risks are assessed and decide if you need to consider a policy for your home.

