The powerful cyclones on Jupiter are very similar to the eddies of the oceans on Earth. The powerful cyclones that develop in the atmosphere above the poles of the planet Jupiter have much in common with the eddies present in the oceans of the Earth. A discovery that reveals other details of the intricate puzzle that makes up these Jupiter phenomena. The discovery came thanks to the comparison of images of Jupiter’s polar vortices sent by NASA’s Juno probe with those of marine circulation in terrestrial oceans and applying the principles of geophysical fluid dynamics, the researchers concluded that cyclones on the largest planet in the solar system are also produced and maintained by convection phenomena, thanks to which large masses of hot gas rise upwards and then cool down and descend into the deeper layers of the atmosphere.

ASTRONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO