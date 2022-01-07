Pear Therapeutics CEO on How Its Apps Work for Conditions Like Addiction

Pear is a category creator of Digital Therapeutics (DTx), which means its applications are reimbursed at phenomenal rates by payors and other benefit providers. Healthtech is an interesting market, to be sure, where there are a lot of commercial challenges to overcome, especially in the US. Sadly, the US is plagued by serious issues that could be considered existential threats to the country in myriad ways, thinking about the horror of the opioid epidemic, deaths of despair, and the generally high healthcare costs due to a crystallized, highly guilded healthcare system. Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) attacks these issues with both its treatment areas and its treatment modalities, and we think that payors, a.k.a the Pear customers, have every incentive to be on board this trend to create savings in their insured pools and drive more digitalisation in healthcare. As the DTx category creator with 510k approved and marketed products already available to patients, Pear could reap large benefits as first movers in the fecund area at the intersect of both digital and mental health. Naturally, this VC style exposure that has come onto the market through a SPAC has its risks, like the substantial volatility seen in the price declines of more than 40% from the SPAC issue price, as well as execution risks. Nonetheless, we think that the size of the market and severity of the problem mean that even with quite conservative assumptions, execution of a inherently cash generative business model would render today's valuation low with substantial upside.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 22 HOURS AGO