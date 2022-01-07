ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Pear Therapeutics CEO on How Its Apps Work for Conditions Like Addiction

cheddar.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital medical care provider Pear Therapeutics rang the closing bell on the Nasdaq Friday and President and CEO Dr. Corey McCann, joined Cheddar to talk about how the company plans to grow...

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

What is ketamine and how is being used to treat addiction?

(Good Things Utah) – Today Deena Manzanares sat down to speak with Andrea Hanson M.Ed LCMHC and Callie, a now healed patient, to talk about her journey of overcoming addiction and how ketamine helped aid in the process. Andrea Hanson and the team with Symbios were able to work...
HEALTH
treatmentmagazine.com

Affect Therapeutics Aims to Curb Stimulant Addiction

Rooted in contingency management, the startup tech company thinks it has effective and accessible solutions. Fentanyl has spread across the United States like wildfire. Pain pill manufacturers and distributors are finally being held to task for their role in a national epidemic. Opioids are the primary driver of an overdose rate that has climbed to more than 100,000 annually. It’s a wonder that the public and policymakers ever have time to look away from those headlines to assess the damage being caused by stimulants.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Apps#Pear Therapeutics#Digital#Cheddar#Cbt#Ipo
invezz.com

Pear Therapeutics closed up 25% on Monday: explained here

BTIG assumed coverage of Pear Therapeutics with a "buy" rating and a PT of $12. Pear has three commercial, FDA authorised prescription drug therapeutics in the market. Shares of the Boston-headquartered company closed up nearly 25% on Monday. Shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed up nearly 25% on...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Use this app and call me in the morning: The promise of prescription digital therapeutics

When it comes to treating diseases, some doctors are looking beyond traditional medicines as therapies. A growing number of health care professionals are recognizing the value of prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), a type of evidence-based software program that provides behavioral therapy or other type of therapeutic intervention. Digital therapeutics can...
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

Even With Low Penetration Assumptions For PDTs, Pear Therapeutics Is A Buy

Pear is a category creator of Digital Therapeutics (DTx), which means its applications are reimbursed at phenomenal rates by payors and other benefit providers. Healthtech is an interesting market, to be sure, where there are a lot of commercial challenges to overcome, especially in the US. Sadly, the US is plagued by serious issues that could be considered existential threats to the country in myriad ways, thinking about the horror of the opioid epidemic, deaths of despair, and the generally high healthcare costs due to a crystallized, highly guilded healthcare system. Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) attacks these issues with both its treatment areas and its treatment modalities, and we think that payors, a.k.a the Pear customers, have every incentive to be on board this trend to create savings in their insured pools and drive more digitalisation in healthcare. As the DTx category creator with 510k approved and marketed products already available to patients, Pear could reap large benefits as first movers in the fecund area at the intersect of both digital and mental health. Naturally, this VC style exposure that has come onto the market through a SPAC has its risks, like the substantial volatility seen in the price declines of more than 40% from the SPAC issue price, as well as execution risks. Nonetheless, we think that the size of the market and severity of the problem mean that even with quite conservative assumptions, execution of a inherently cash generative business model would render today's valuation low with substantial upside.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
uchicago.edu

CRISPR-Modified Skin Grafts to Treat Addiction? ‘The Opportunities Are Endless,’ Says CEO

AddGraft Therapeutics has developed a novel platform that promises to effectively treat substance use disorders with genetically engineered skin grafts – a first-of-its-kind treatment with myriad applications. Developed by University of Chicago researchers Xiaoyang Wu, associate professor at the Ben May Department of Cancer Research, and Ming Xu, professor...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
FDA
CharlotteObserver.com

Novant unveils new online tools, including a doctor match that works like a dating app

Novant Health announced the launch of a new digital platform this week, calling the tools a “one-stop shop” for patients looking for medical answers and support. The platform, called Novant Health Now, offers an artificial intelligence virtual assistant chatbot and a physician matcher tool. The tools are available online at NovantHealth.org/NOW.
CELL PHONES
Seeking Alpha

Ovid Therapeutics inks licensing deal with AstraZeneca in epilepsies and other neuropathic conditions

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) for a library of early-stage small molecules targeting the KCC2 transporter, including lead candidate, OV350. The company seeks to optimize and accelerate development of these KCC2 transporter activators in epilepsies and potentially other neuropathic conditions. Under the...
OVID, NY
The Press

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of Lowell Therapeutics

HAYWARD, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Lowell Therapeutics, Inc. (Lowell). "We are thrilled to finalize the acquisition...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Voice

Infant Formula Recalled Nationwide For Possible Health Risks

Infant formula sold across the US is being recalled after testing found that the product "did not meet specific nutrition and labeling requirements for infant formula, even though it is marketed as such.”. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Moor Herbs is recalling all 16-ounce bottles of...
HEALTH
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Rise in autoimmune diseases linked to popularity of fast food in Western diets

Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Refinery29

Finally We Know How COVID Vaccines Impacted Periods

Since the start of the pandemic there has been much speculation about how COVID-19 impacts menstruation. From the stress of the lockdowns to catching the virus to the vaccines, women have reported noticing changes to their monthly cycles. Until very recently there was little to no data available on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy