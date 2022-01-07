ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Chuck Palumbo Recalls Working With Lex Luger in WCW

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Palumbo recently looked back on his time in WCW and working with Lex Luger during that era. Palumbo spoke with Fightful and talked about his work in WCW at the end of the company’s lifespan, when he and Sean O’Haire were paired off...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Seth Rollins Fights The Usos After SmackDown Ends

Maybe that’s where it goes. Sometimes, a wrestler needs to be freshened up. It happens to almost everyone at some point in their careers, as they just need something to make them feel new again. There are a few ways of doing this, and one of the best is to switch a wrestler either good or bad. It needs to be done well, and we might have seen a blueprint in an off air segment this week.
WWE
Fightful

Brock Lesnar Breaks WWE Record Previously Held By Hulk Hogan

Brock Lesnar has broken a long-standing WWE record. At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title, but the match was called off after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match, making it a fatal five-way. Brock would later pin Big E, winning the WWE Championship for the sixth time in his career.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Issues Statement On Passing Of Deanna Booher

As noted, Deanna Booher, best known for her stint on GLOW as Matilda The Hun and Queen Kong, passed away yesterday at 73. WWE took the time to release a statement on the passing earlier this morning, as seen below. “We are saddened to learn that Deanna Booher, better known...
WWE
411mania.com

Summer Rae & Natalya Renew Their Feud Following WWE Royal Rumble Announcement

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae, aka Danielle Moinet, is set to make her in-ring return at the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 later this month in the women’s Rumble match. It looks like one person who is happy about Summer Rae’s return is none other than her former onscreen Total Divas rival, Natalya. However, it’s because she plans on beating her up.
WWE
411mania.com

Paige Reacts To Trending On Twitter After Royal Rumble Announcement, Comments On Release Of Brian James

– WWE announced the participants of the women’s Royal Rumble at this year’s event last night, which included several names from the past. The Bella Twins, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Lita and others will make their return to the company. However, Paige was not listed, and the fans reacting to that caused her to trend on Twitter. In a post on the social media site, she commented on trending.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Star Set To Miss Royal Rumble PPV Due To Injury

Wrestling isn’t for the weak, and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Last Sunday Sasha Banks faced off against Charlotte Flair at the WWE live event in Fayetteville, NC and it appeared that Banks suffered an injury during the match. After the match Banks was helped to the back and it appears that the injury is legitimate.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Adds Another City Name To Banned Word List

It’s not big secret that there are a number of words that can’t be said on WWE programming, and over the last year or so the company has refrained from letting announcers mention certain cities that their TV tapings take place from. This week’s episode of Monday Night...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 1.8.22: Big E & Viking Raiders Battle The Bloodline, More

WWE held a live event in Glenn Falls, New York on Saturday featuring a six-man tag team main event and more. You can see the results below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Naomi. Special Guest Referee – Sonya Deville. * WWE United...
WWE
ESPN

2022 WWE Royal Rumble results, card, news, stories and match information

For the 35th time in WWE history, the Royal Rumble pay-per-view will signal the unofficial ramp-up towards WrestleMania season. The 2022 edition of one of WWE's signature events takes place on Saturday, Jan. 29 at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MO. It is the second time the Royal Rumble will emanate from St. Louis; the first time was in 2012, at what was then the Scottrade Center (now known as Enterprise Center).
WWE
411mania.com

Liv Morgan on How She Received Her WWE Ring Name

– Speaking to Wrestling Inside the Ropes, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan spoke about how she got her ring name. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. On how she got her ring name at the WWE Performance Center: “The real background is that you know when you arrive to the Performance Center. When it’s time to create your character you send in a list of names, right? I must have sent in three different lists of names. I thought, ‘Oh, my names are so terrible.’ All the names that I picked, they thought it was so bad. So literally I show up to TV one day at Full Sail for NXT taping and they pulled me aside and they were like, ‘Alright, you’re either Liv Morgan or you’re ‘Liv Gallows. I was like, I guess I pick ‘Liv Morgan.’ I always liked the name Liv I didn’t really like Morgan, you know, but I grew to love it. I grew to love it all.
WWE

