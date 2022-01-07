ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports: Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson has decided to seek 3rd term

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters, has decided to seek reelection to a third term.

Two Republicans with knowledge of Johnson's plan but who were not authorized to speak publicly about it confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Johnson planned to get in the race as soon as next week.

Johnson has put off a decision on whether to run for months, saying there was no rush.

But in recent weeks he has indicated that his announcement would be coming soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

