Louisville, CO

Pile Of Destroyed Hoses Represents Extremely Dangerous Conditions Firefighters Faced During Marshall Fire

By Jesse Sarles
 3 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – When strong winds pushed the Marshall Fire into residential areas in Louisville on Dec. 30, firefighters faced a very dangerous situation as they worked to save homes. One symbol of their desperate efforts that day now sits outside Fire Station 2 on Via Appia Way. It’s a pile of damaged firefighting hoses.

(credit: Louisville Fire)

The Louisville Fire District shared a photo on Facebook Friday morning of the hoses and wrote “Every piece of hose shown here represents when a crew had to abandon their post because the fire was going to burn over them. A testament to how hard crews fought till the last minute.”

The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 houses in Louisville, Superior and other parts of Boulder County. Some firefighters who were on the front lines spoke with CBS4 earlier this week and said the smoke, dirt, debris and ash being blown through the air made it difficult for them to see and breathe as they tried to do their jobs.

Louisville Fire Battalion Chief Diane Schroeder was one of the first at the scene and said it was the over 100 mph winds that made this fire so extreme.

“It’s really a firefighter’s and incident commander’s worst nightmare because you cannot control the wind. So the thought was ‘This is terrible and please let the wind stop,'” she said.

“It was fast, it was moving fast through the structure,” said North Metro firefighter Jeremy Leadem. “It started on the exterior of the house, quickly moved interior, it was shooting out the attic in almost no time, and no matter how much water we were putting on it, we were having very little effect.”

Early Moments Of Residents Fighting Marshall Fire Show Chaos

MARSHALL, Colo. (CBS4) – In the minutes after the Marshall Fire started, people tried desperately to get hold of it. “And there was a firestorm,” said Somerset McCarty, who operates a Christmas tree lighting business with a warehouse in Marshall. It started for him when he was enroute to a store and got a text from an employee that read simply, “Fire.” There had been no time to elaborate. (credit: Somerset McCarty) He was back within minutes of the start of the fire, and they got to work. The woman who texted from his office hurriedly helped tracked down keys to company trucks out...
Denver Firefighters Face Flashover At House Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Fire Department rushed to a home on fire on West Evans Avenue near Zuni Street on Monday morning. Firefighters say they were met with a flashover when they arrived. (credit: Denver Fire) Officials say a flashover occurs when all flammable material in a fire ignites simultaneously. (credit: Denver Fire) No one was reportedly hurt. It’s not clear what caused the fire.
1 Hospitalized After Good Samaritan Jumps Into Frozen Pond To Save 3 Children Who Fell Into Icy Water

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One child was rushed to the hospital after falling through the ice at an apartment complex in unincorporated Arapahoe County over the weekend. A total of three children fell through the ice and a good Samaritan jumped into a frozen pond to help rescue them. (credit: CBS) The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office says four children, ages 4 years to 11 years old, were playing on an icy pond at The Addison at Cherry Creek apartments located at 9100 E. Florida Ave. Three of them fell through the ice into the frigid water at 3:24 p.m. Sunday. While deputies rushed...
Boulder County Victims ‘Sift Through Rubble’ From Marshall Fire

SUPERIOR, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a week after the Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes, some victims are taking parts of recovery into their own hands, despite warnings from county officials.   Last week, Boulder County Public Health warned that toxic, cancer-causing substances in ashes can make recovering belongings dangerous. Despite such notices, some people, like Sean Tanner, searched for valuables Monday.    “There’s not a sense of color to anything other than darkness,” Tanner said.  (credit: CBS) Shovelful by shovelful, Tanner, along with friends Mike Dempsey and Jay Richwine, went through what little was left of his home in the Sagamore neighborhood of Superior. The group wore respirators for their safety...
